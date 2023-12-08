Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Sugarloaf Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene. Both parties involved were injured and gave conflicting stories.

1700 block of Sherman Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a compressor worth $2,000 was stolen.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Theft of Property

A pen was reported stolen in north Abilene.

1700 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her wallet was stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1200 block of Lowden Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for family violence was taken in north Abilene.

1000 block of Hickory Street – Intentional Bodily Injury

A report was taken for an assault at a north Abilene facility.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Warrant

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene on an active warrant.

1800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen from his residence.

4300 block of State Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault in north Abilene.

1700 block of Denali Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

2400 block of N 3rd Street – Assault

Police responded to an injured subject call in north Abilene.

1000 block of Poplar Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for aggravated assault.

4900 block of Greenslope Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family

A suspect was arrested for Terroristic Threat in south Abilene.

Arrests

Roberto Riojas – Warrant

Cordell Dorsey – Warrant, Burglary of Building

Ryan Williams – Warrant

Rhonda Duncan – Assault Family Violence

Stephanie Smith – Driving While Intoxicated

Paul Stone – Assault Family Violence

Justin Lowery – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Kristen White – Possession of Controlled Substance

Courtney Greene – Possession of Controlled Substance

Tiara Alonzo-Harden – Possession of Controlled Substance

Eric Garner – Terroristic Threat or Family/Household