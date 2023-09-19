Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1800 block of Pecan Street – Burglary of Building

A manager of an Abilene business reported $300 in cash was stolen.

1000 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect stole a playstation and tools from his home and vehicle.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal trespass/criminal mischief call.

600 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Property

A citizen reported her son’s mountain bike was stolen from the side of her residence.

1700 block of N 9th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim contacted police and reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

200 block of S 25th Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported three firearms worth nearly $1,300 were stolen.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit card abuse was generated.

300 block of Lancaster Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband assaulted her at her residence.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend grabbed her during the course of an argument.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

5300 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed for assault family violence in south Abilene.

1200 block of Plaza Street – Indecent Assault

A victim was assaulted in north Abilene.

Arrests

Tevyan Wadley – Warrant

April Myers – Warrant

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Emilio Gonzales – Public Intoxication

Amy Carroll – Possession of Controlled Substance

John Wiebe – Public Intoxication

Kevin Williams – Assault Family Violence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sterlin Wright – Burglary of Vehicle

Louis Weatherford – Assault Family Violence