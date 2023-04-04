Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3500 block of N 6th Street – Assault

A victim filed charges for assault.

2600 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A victim was assaulted at a south Abilene recreation center.

3800 block of N 14th Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported two firearms were reported stolen.

4100 block of Congress Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported $1,000 worth of cash was stolen.

2800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

An 80-year-old man reported his bicycle worth $600 was stolen.

3900 block of Turner Drive – Criminal Trespass

A disturbance was reported at a south Abilene hotel.

3100 block of S Willis Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A drill and medicine bottle were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in Abilene.

400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim stated her boyfriend hit her on the side of her face during an argument.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for fraud was taken.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene. A suspect was arrested.

3000 block of S 12th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene, where a female was found to be injured. She says her husband assaulted her and she does wish to press charges.

2700 block of Beech Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a man is accused of hitting his spouse.

3600 block of Purdue Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his credit card was used for online game purchases. He then learned his wallet was stolen from his vehicle.

700 block of Beech Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect is accused of breaking a door in Abilene.

900 block of Hickory Street – Burglary of Building

Wheels were reported stolen from a vehicle.

Arrests

Stephanie Richardson – Warrant

Richardson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Deserae Pacheco – Assault Family Violence

Pacheco was arrested to prevent further acts of family violence.

James Buchanan – Possession of Marijuana

Buchanan was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Billy Cassle – Driving While Intoxicated

Cassle was pulled over during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Mark Marderosian – Assault Family Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Marderosian is accused of jumping on his wife during an argument and taking her phone away while she was trying to call 9-1-1. He did also resist arrest and attempted to pull away from officers.