Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A boyfriend and girlfriend were in an argument all night.

4500 block Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a call where a known suspect rented a $36,000 tractor and is refusing to return it.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery Financial

A business reported a suspect forged a check worth $30,000 to $150,000.

1100 block of Graham Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect smashed out her driver’s side window and stole a purse, cash, and wallet from her car while it was parked on an Abilene street.

3600 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was contacted on a property he had been warned of criminal trespass from before.

800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A wallet was reported stolen at a north Abilene convenience store.

800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered his home and took a cell phone and shoes.

2500 block of Minter Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

00 block of Woodcock Circle – Burglary of Vehicle

A backpack that had two laptops and airpods was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

5300 block of Congress Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported her siblings took shoes and cash from her home while she was taking care of her father at the hospital.

Arrests

Hector Saldivar – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

NAME REDACTED – Standing at Prohibited Intersection

Adrian Haines – Warrant

Haines was contacted during a disturbance and found to have an active warrant.

Mark Morgan – Warrant: Indecency with a Child

Morgan was contacted during a disturbance and was later found to have an active warrant for a child sex crime.

Andrew Miller – Criminal Trespass

Miller was contacted on campus at Long Early Childhood Center and was arrested.

Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication

Rumfield was contacted during an event at the Abilene Convention Center. He was causing a disturbance and exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Tamara Branton – Assault Family Violence

Branton is accused of hitting her husband on the mouth during an argument. She also threw bricks though his home and vehicle windows.