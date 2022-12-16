Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly Conduct

A victim reported an unknown suspect pointed a handgun at him during a road rage incident.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported he was threatened by a known suspect.

4500 block S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported debit card abuse.

2300 block of Valholla Court – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported identity theft.

300 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a dispute in north Abilene where a victim was injured during family violence.

2000 block of Butternut Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was threatened by a suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by a known suspect.

1000 block of Palm Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a 15-foot inflatable Christmas decoration worth $500 was reported stolen.

400 block of S Jefferson Drive – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

An 80-year-old victim filed a report for fraud.

4900 block of W Stamford Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported his girlfriend locked him out of a hotel.

3800 block of Ridgemont Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect used her debit card without consent.

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of Mail

A package was reported stolen from a porch in south Abilene.

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Multiple tools were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1000 block of S 8th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Two suspects were arrested for Assault Family Violence and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon in south Abilene.

2000 block of E Overland Trail – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a customer pointed a handgun at her after a conversation.

300 block of Lollipop Trail – Assault Family Violence

Officers arrested a suspect for assault.

3200 block of N 3rd Street – Warrant

A suspect was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested on a warrant as well as a protective order violation.

1000 block of Amarillo Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a victim was assaulted by her daughter’s boyfriend.

4200 block of Woods Place – Assault

Arrests

Thomas Gotelaere – Assault Family Violence

Gotelaere was contacted during a dispute over a trailer and was arrested for hitting his girlfriend with a phone he threw at her.

Michael Salazar – Warrant

Salazar was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Johnny Walker – Warrant

Walker was contacted in reference to a wanted person and was found to have an active warrant.

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Baker was contacted for criminal trespass and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was then arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Nayele Jaquez – Assault Family Violence

Jaquez is accused of assaulting a victim in the front yard of an Abilene home during a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Candice Lee – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Lee is accused of assaulting a victim in the front yard of an Abilene home during a verbal altercation that turned physical.

James Edwards – Warrant, Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Edwards is accused of violating a protective order and was found to have an active warrant.

Adrian Collins – Evading Arrest Detention

Collins was contacted during a traffic stop, where instead of stopping he evaded at a high rate of speed.

Bryar Lucas – Driving While Intoxicated

Lucas was contacted during a crash and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Jason Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was pulled over after officers saw him stop at a red light too late then reverse to get behind the line. he also did not use turn signals when changing lanes or turning. When officers approached, he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Adam Carrillo – Assault Family Violence, Failure to Identify

Carrillo was contacted during a call for service, where he gave a false name and date of birth. He’s also accused of shoving his mother-in-law, who is also his roommate.

Cameron Dawsey – Driving While Intoxicated

Dawsey was pulled over for driving 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed to perform field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.