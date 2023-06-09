Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

700 block of Medical Drive – Burglary of Building

A victim reported over the course of a month, an employee and her associates took more than $3800 worth of tools and other property.

3900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a vehicle from a south Abilene business.

1800 block of Industrial Boulevard – Forgery

A business reported a counterfeit check worth $41,779 was cashed against their account.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

1400 block of Cypress Street – Burglary of Building

An air conditioner was reported stolen from an Abilene home.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A victim was caught concealing items from an Abilene discount store.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was arrested at a north Abilene grocery store she was criminally trespassed from.

2800 block of S 6th Street – Assault Family Violence

Two victim were assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

1900 Pine Street – Indecent Assault

An adult victim reported his uncle inappropriately touched him.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Burglary of Habitation

Sunglasses and a key were reported stolen during a burglary in Abilene.

1300 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

Arrests

Samantha Thompson – Criminal Trespass

Thompson was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene store and was arrested.

Felisita Donaghey – Theft of Property

Donaghey was contacted during a theft in progress, where she was seen leaving the store with items she did not pay for.

Shardae Scroggins – Disorderly Conduct

Scroggins was contacted during a disturbance in south Abilene, where she is accused of engaging in a fight with another person in the street.

Gloria Clark – Disorderly Conduct

Clark was contacted during a disturbance in south Abilene, where she is accused of engaging in a fight with another person in the street.

Nathan Adams – Assault, Possession of Marijuana

Adams was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Roman McCree – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

McCree was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he was found to be violating bond conditions. He also resisted arrest and caused a scuffle with officers.

Martha Egnew – Warrant

Egnew was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Andrew Jennings – Driving While Intoxicated

Jennings was contacted during a crash, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Walker was contacted after he was seen shouting at nothing and waving. HE was showing signs of being intoxicated and was on a property he had been trespassed from before.

Jordan Foreman – Public Intoxication

Foreman was seen arguing with a victim in the roadway and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform any field sobriety tests.