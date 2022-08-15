Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Highland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband during an argument. There was not any evidence of assault.



400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect used a key to enter his home while he was at working, taking several items without permission, including a play station, an amplifier, a computer, and several speakers.



1400 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Trespass

A woman was arrested for trespassing



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported an unknown male suspect fired a gun at her car during a road rage incident.



1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested after concealing $212 worth of merchandise and leaving an Abilene grocery store.



1400 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a $3,000 watch was stolen from his home.



2700 block of S 2nd Street – Theft of Property

A property manager reported a $500 AC unit was stolen from a rental unit.



4400 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen.



3100 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole $4,000 worth of cigarettes from a south side business.



500 block of Kirkwood Street – Assault

A 19-year-old victim was assaulted but did not wish to press charges.



5300 block of Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

Two victims reported they were punched while attempting to break up a family argument. They refused to file charges.



4000 block of N 1st Street – Assault

A victim was injured during a bar fight.



1300 block of Cherry Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence



7300 block of Mountain View Road – Theft of Property

A report for theft of license plate was taken.



1400 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Aggravated Robbery

A report for aggravated robbery was taken in south Abilene.



800 block of Grape Street – Aggravated Robbery

A suspect was located after a report of Aggravated Robbery and was arrested. He is also charged with Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality.



200 block of Killough Cv – Unlawful Restraint – Family Violence

A victim reports her ex-boyfriend was refusing to let her leave the house. She also had visible injuries but did not want to press charges.



1000 block of Burger Street – Stalking

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend kept showing up at her house and even tried to gain entry through a window, placing her and her family in fear.



1500 block of E Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence – Impede Breath

A victim reported she was strangled by her boyfriend at a north Abilene motel. The victim had redness to her face and nose where the suspect held her nose and mouth shut. The suspect was arrested.



2100 block of Green Street – Theft of Property

A suspect took nearly $500 worth of money orders from a north side home.



3300 block of Sherry Lane – Disorderly Conduct – Display Firearm

A victim reported a suspect displayed a firearm during a verbal dispute but did not point it at him. The suspect denied pointing the firearm and there were no witnesses.



3800 block of Brookhollow Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect took two license plates from vehicles at a home in south Abilene.



1900 block of Chimney Wood Court – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Items

A victim reported an unknown suspect had used a victim’s information for fraudulent purposes.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend slapped her in the chest. There were no visible injuries.



1200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A victim reports a known suspect took a bicycle valued at $260.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violating his bond conditions following a traffic stop.



2900 block of Sunlake Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend punched her in the face and grabbed her on the neck, impeding her breath. She did have injuries and wished to press charges.



1600 block of Highway 351 – Assault Family Violence

A male was assaulted by his wife. The parties were separated.



1300 block of S Pioneer Drive – Deadly Conduct

A deadly Conduct report was taken.



2400 block of Westmoreland Street

A suspect was contacted during a call about a disturbance and was arrested for violating bond conditions.



1700 block of N 10th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An unknown suspect stole a man’s vehicle valued at $2,000. The keys were left in the ignition.



1100 block of Shelton Street – Assault Family Violence

A man assaulted his wife after a verbal argument in north Abilene.



1700 block of Shelton Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A man was assaulted by his daughter’s boyfriend. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.



3600 block of Purdue Lane – Theft of Property

A man called to report his front license plate had been taken.



2500 block of S 11th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken.



1400 block of Highway 83/84 – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was driving when an unknown male suspect fired shots at him from another vehicle.



1100 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call where a firearm was reported stolen

Arrests

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass

Whitehead was contacted after he was seen sitting on the ledge of the downtown library. He had already been warned of trespass from all Abilene libraries.



Vicki Wyatt – Theft of Property

Wyatt was seen concealing items then passing all points of sale at a north Abilene store. She did admit to trying to steal the items.



Arthur Castro – Warrant

Castro was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested for an outstanding warrant.



Carlos Pacheco – Driving While Intoxicated

Pacheco was seen failing to maintain a single lane then he ran a red light at a major intersection. Officers conducted a traffic stop and saw Pacheco was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and he bled a .151 and .152 on breath tests.



Antonia King – Public Lewdness

Police responded to Redbud Park near the YMCA restrooms after a calling party reported there was a man outside a vehicle having sexual relations. King and the male subject were both arrested because other people who were offended were present and called 9-1-1 to report the incident.



William Guinn – Public Lewdness

Police responded to Redbud Park near the YMCA restrooms after a calling party reported there was a man outside a vehicle having sexual relations. Guinn and the female subject were both arrested because other people who were offended were present and called 9-1-1 to report the incident.



Tristian Valchar – Warrant

Valchar was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an outstanding warrant.



James Sharp – Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest

Sharp was contacted for operating a bicycle without any lights and he failed to stop when officers turned on their lights and siren. He was arrested after peddling down various side streets.



Justin Babb – Aggravated Robbery, Discharge of Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Babb is accused of robbing a store using a firearm and firing shots inside Abilene city limits. He was also found with a small amount of marijuana on his person.



Kevin Davidson – Driving While Intoxicated

Davidson was pulled over for speeding and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and blew .134 and .123 during breath analysis tests



Trevion Williams – Driving While Intoxicated

Williams was contacted for driving with his lights off. When officers approached, they saw Williams was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed a field sobriety test and said he had not had a drivers license for 19 years. He blew .147 and .150 during breath analysis tests.



Adrian Perez – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Perez was contacted for failing to use a turn signal and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking and driving. He blew .131 and .129 during breath analysis tests.



Kenny Shurley – Warrant

Shurley was contacted when a store manager asked that he be criminally trespassed and was found to have active warrants.



Eric Garcia – Assault Family Violence

Garcia was contacted during a disturbance at a north Abilene motel, where the victim says he covered her nose and mouth until she almost blacked out during an argument. There were visible injuries.



Gabriel Benavidez – Warrant

A store manager called to get Benavidez criminally trespassed and a records check showed him to have an active warrant.



Eric Garcia – Assault Family Violence – Impede Breath



James Sandefur – Warrant

Sandefur was consensually contacted and shown to have active warrants.



Timothy Paternostro – Warrant

Paternostro was contacted in reference to a wanted subject and was found to have an active warrant.



Jenna Bleiker – Public Intoxication

Bleiker was found to be intoxicated in a public place and was a threat to herself and others.



Ronald Polk – Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest Detention

Polk was contacted for causing a disturbance and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated on a substance. He did not have anywhere to stay and while officers were talking to him, he took off on foot and ran. He gave up when threatened with a Taser.



Joshua Powers – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Powers was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal. His information was ran through the system and he was found to be in violation of his bond conditions by being in contact with a protected party.



Shandee Snell – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Snell was contacted during a traffic stop. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search yielded a syringe filled with a brown liquid and prescription medication prescribed to multiple individuals.



Eugenio Salazar-Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Salazar-Rodriguez was seen sitting in his vehicle drinking alcohol. He was also attempting to buy more alcohol at a convenience store. Open containers were found in his vehicle, as well as unopened containers that were still cold. He was also exhibiting signs of being intoxicated while talking to officers.



Jason Cardenas – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cardenas was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded 4.27 grams of methamphetamine.



Jesus Mora – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Mora was contacted after someone called 9-1-1 to reported a vehicle was driving with a dragging bumper and busted out window. The suspect was also seen crashing into multiple curbs. Mora was driving when the vehicle was found and when he was contacted, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He did not answer questions but did have a stamp from a local night club. A search of his vehicle yielded a handgun with 57 rounds of ammunition.



Guadalupe Vasquez – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim called 9-1-1 and reported Vasquez was at her residence yelling and he wasn’t supposed to be there. Vasquez was found to be in violation of a protective order issued for the victim and her children.



Cristina Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted and arrested in reference to an active warrant.



Gary Griffin – Warrant

Griffin was contacted during a criminal trespass call and found to have an active warrant.



Fiona Romero – Theft of Property

Romero was seen peeling tags off lower price items and putting them on higher priced items at an Abilene store. She was then seen scanning the mispriced items at a self checkout and passed all points of sale.



Keevyn Ortiz Torres – Possession of Marijuana

Ortiz Torres was contacted during a reckless driver call. Responding officers smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. A subsequent searched yielded a bag with less than 2 ounces of marijuana.



Nicholas Brooks – Driving While Intoxicated

Brooks was stopped by security at the main gate of Dyess Air Force Base. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests. He did consent to a blood draw after his arrest.



Tyler Hudson – Warrant

Hudson was contacted in reference to his local warrants.



Roy Matthews – Assault, Assault Threat, Public Intoxication

Two people say they were assaulted by Matthews during a heated argument. He was intoxicated and unable to leave so was arrested for being a threat to himself and others.