Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend held her against a wall, pulled a knife on her, and threatened to kill her.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his credit card/debit card was used without his permission, spending an estimated $1,184.



800 block of Davis Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported his tools were stolen from a job site. Total value of stolen items is estimated at more than $500.



5000 block of Hwy 277 – Assault Peace Officer/Judge

Officers responded to a southside restaurant after a person refused to leave. The suspect then resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.



2400 block of Garfield Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone had gone through his vehicle and stole a firearm valued at $500.



2000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress call that resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old female.



1400 block of Glendale Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Unlawful Installation of Tracking Device

A male and female reported they located a tracking device on their vehicle.



1900 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her license plate and accessories had been stolen off her vehicle while it was parked at a north side hospital.



1800 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported the tires were slashed on their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of their north Abilene home. There are no suspects at this time.



3500 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A resident in south Abilene reported his motorcycle was stolen from his house.



4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business reported a customer stole an item worth $8.



400 block of Lexington Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.



800 block of S Clack Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for violation of bond/protective order.



1100 block of Cedar Street – Harassment

A report was taken for harassment.

Arrests

Jon Davis – Failure to Identify, Public Intoxication

Davis was contacted after he was reported to be walking in traffic on Winter’s Freeway. He had weapons in his hands and was throwing unknown items at passing vehicles. When officers arrived, he ran across the median into traffic. He gave arresting officers a different false name and birthday each time he was asked.



Lori Stephens – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Public Intoxication

Stephens was contacted during a disturbance. She’s accused of going through a vehicle without consent and stealing lip balm. She also allegedly swung her fist at a victim.



Kevin Dossey – Aggravated Assault Family Violence

Dossey is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a fight. She says he was intoxicated, pushed her up against a wall, produced a knife, pointed it at her, and told her he was going to kill her and that he’d get away with it. A roommate heard the commotion and stepped. The victim then left and called police.



John Dutton – Assault Peace Officer/Judge, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Criminal Trespass

Dutton was contacted because he refused to leave a local restaurant and was smoking inside. As officers responded, he was seen throwing items at employees in the store.



Ariana Strasser – Assault Family Violence



Benjamin Wilson – Forgery Financial, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Wilson was contacted while attempting to cash a check. The owner of the check was contacted and did not know Wilson. A subsequent search of Wilson’s vehicle revealed he was in possession of more than 3 persons’ identifying information. His vehicle was searched due to the smell of marijuana.



Abel Coy – Public Intoxication

Coy was contacted during a check welfare call and was showing multiple signs of being intoxicated while at an Abilene business. He was attempting to operate a motor vehicle and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Rita Nugent – Public Intoxication

Nugent was contacted during a check welfare call. She was sitting on the side of the road and was exhibiting multiple signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.



Shelly Booker – Warrant

Booker was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants.