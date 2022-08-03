Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of Butternut Street – Assault

An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she was assaulted when a customer threw hot coffee on her during an argument.



3600 block of Vine Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a suspect stole $200 worth of gift cards.



3500 block of Curry Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered their vehicle and took her wallet.



200 block of Mulberry Street – Assault

A man reported he was assaulted by a client at a north Abilene home.



1100 block of S 14th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported her boyfriend threatened her in fear of bodily injury.



3000 block of Legacy Lane – Theft of Service

A report for theft was taken.



300 block of Presidio Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported one tire was slashed on her vehicle.



1100 block of Minter Lane – Burglary of Building

An Abilene church reported that two juveniles entered after hours and stole multiple items, including two cameras, a battery, and a remote control. All items are valued at around $450.



1700 block of Roosevelt Street – Theft of Property

A report was taken for stolen property.



1800 block of Oldham Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for trying to run over her husband with her vehicle.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect broke out a window on her vehicle.



1100 block of Houston Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his common law wife after accusing her of flirting with other men. He then fled the scene.



4100 block of Hartford Street – Assault – Peace Officer/Judge



2400 block of Glendale Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported siding was stolen from their trailer.



2200 block of W Overland Trail – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported an Aggravated Assault and his common law spouse was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Arrests

Alexander Green – Warrant

Green was contacted and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



Matthew Wright – Warrant

Wrigtht was contacted at a local hotel and found to have an outstanding warrant.



Kristin Martinez – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Martinez was contacted outside her vehicle for having an active warrant. She gave officers consent to search her vehicle, and they found marijuana, as well as 30 pills of Tramadol in her purse.



Ethan Ehr – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ehr was contacted after he was seen passed out in his truck outside a 7-Eleven. When officers woke him up by knocking on the window and opening the door, he seemed confused. He did give officers permission to look at a prescription pill bottle, and inside they found meth and prescription pills.



Adrian Zaragoza – Public Intoxication

Zaragoza was contacted after citizens called police and reported he was running in and out of traffic yelling at them. When he was contacted, there was a half-empty bottle of malt liquor next to him and he was believed to be intoxicated.



Deborah Steese – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Steese was arrested after her husband reported she tried to run him over with her car after an argument. She did admit to driving towards the victim.



Quinton Black – Assault Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Theft of Property

Black was contacted after he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated in a residence where he was staying, and it was making the owners uncomfortable.



Jade Roby – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Roby was contacted during a check welfare call and when being questioned by officers, he disclosed he had a firearm inside his vehicle.