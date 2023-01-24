Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of Cherry Street

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft

A victim reported identity theft.

30400 block of Fannin Street – Assault Impede Breath

A victim reported he was assaulted by a friend two days prior.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault

A high school student reported he was assaulted by a fellow high school student.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a television worth $300 was reported stolen from her apartment. The suspects broke a window and climbed through.

400 block of Meander Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported a suspect posted a nude video of her on social media.

300 block of Ross Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

Two speakers worth more than $450 were reported stolen in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

An Abilene business reported a vehicle was stolen.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in north Abilene.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A theft was reported in south Abilene.

800 block of T&P Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen from an Abilene business.

2800 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole her dog worth $300.

Arrests

Darryl Peoples – Warrant

Peoples was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jacob Hinojosa – Warrant

Hinojosa was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Luis Patino – Warrant

Patino was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.