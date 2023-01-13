Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown suspect took several tools from a house that was being remodeled.

1700 block of E Highway 80 – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A suspect agreed to fight another male at a north Abilene apartment complex. He grabbed a knife and a pot and tried to attack the victim after they stopped.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported his wife was harassing him.

2800 block of Russell Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend busted into her house and assaulted her. She did have visible injuries.

600 block of S San Jose Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported criminal mischief in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Two victims reported they were assaulted at a north Abilene gas station.

1900 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged her ex-boyfriend assaulted her in south Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed in Abilene for Assault Family Violence.

1300 block of S Pioneer Drive – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Police responded to a south Abilene church in reference to a discharging of a weapon.

3000 block of Orange Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a residence in north Abilene where two parties had gotten into a physical altercation.

1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Scotty Killough – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Killough was pulled over for speeding and was found to have an active warrant.

John Medina – Warrant

Medina was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Brian Jimenez – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, Terroristic Threat of Family/Household/ Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Jimenez is accused of threatening a victim, saying he was going to shoot and kill her with his firearm, causing her to fear for her life. He also fired the weapon and shell casings were found.

Nayele Jaquez – Warrant

Jaquez was contacted in reference to loud music and was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

John Lopez – Warrant

Lopez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have two warrants for his arrest.

Kevin Donnelly – Evading Arrest

Donnelly was lit up for a traffic stop, however, he didn’t stop and continued to drive east. He was eventually contacted after pulling into his driveway. Police had to chase him down as he was trying to enter his front door.

Amanda Bueno – Warrant

Bueno was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant for her arrest.

Luis Vasquez – Warrant

Vasquez was contacted during a traffic stop for only having one headlight and was found to have active warrants for his arrest.

Dana Hollander – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hollander was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop and methamphetamine was found during a subsequent search.

Christopher Chapman – Driving While Intoxicated

Chapman was pulled over for driving 57 MPH in a 45 MPH zone and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis results showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.094 and 0.094.

Mikhail Seveur – Driving While Intoxicated, Warrant

Seveur was pulled over after he was observed running a red light and was showing signs of being intoxicated.