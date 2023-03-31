Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of Washington Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for assaulting his spouse.

2600 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Assault

Officers responded to a disturbance and discovered a victim was punched in the left side of his face by a neighbor, who fled after the assault.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect was following him while he was driving and threw an object at his vehicle, causing his rear window to shatter.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A victim filed charges against a known suspect.

5300 block of Durango Drive – Aggravated Robbery

A report for aggravated robbery was taken following a call regarding a disturbance.

6200 block of Highway 83/84 – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect.

200 block of Proctor Drive – Theft of Property

A tablet was reported stolen.

1200 block of S 4th Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing a safe containing a grill, jewelry, a key, and documents from a known victim.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Assault Family Violence

3100 block of S 32nd Street – Theft of Mail

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a package valued at $141 from their porch.

1000 block of Shelton Street – Unlawful Restrain

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

Arrests

Bradley Fowler – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband assaulted her during an argument. She says he punched her in the shoulder.

Timothy Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Whitney Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was contacted after arriving at a home looking for someone who did not live there. When officers arrived, she was acting intoxicated on something other than alcohol. and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Kathy Patterson – Warrant

Patterson was contacted during a call for service and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tyrell White – Assault Family Violence

White is accused of slapping his wife on the side of the face. She did have visible injuries but was trying to hide them from police. The victim’s daughter is the person who made the report.

Gilbert Ballard – Driving While Intoxicated

Ballard was contacted after rear-ending the car in front of him. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.172 and 0.167.

Onofre Hernandez – Unlawful Restraint, Assault Family Violence

Hernandez is accused of assaulting his wife during an argument. She had visible injuries to her arms, face, and head. She said he also restrained her while she was trying to flee.

Weenna Ngin – Warrant

Ngin was contacted during a call for service and was arrested on an outstanding warran.t

Tavares Sharp – Warrant

Sharp was contacted for driving 65 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. HE was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.