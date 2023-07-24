Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of Beechwood Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her on the 2100 block of Beechwood Lane.

1000 block of East Highway 80 – Theft of Property

A local business reported lottery tickets worth $500 were stolen.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her brother, causing her pain.

1900 block of Oak Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for Possession/Use of Identifying Information was taken.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

Food was reported stolen from a north Abilene business.

1500 block of N 19th Street – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury

A home health nurse reported her adult client was injured by neglect from her adult daughter.

200 block of Victoria Street – Assault

A victim alleged an offender hit her in the face and arms with a closed fist, causing her pain.

500 block of Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported his helmet, sunglass, and gloves were stolen from an Abilene car wash.

2300 block of S 14th Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by an unknown male at a south Abilene business.

1900 block of S 15th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her nephew had assaulted her.

600 block of EN 22nd Street – Criminal Mischief

A window was broken at a north Abilene residence.

3200 block of Wyndrock Drive – Aggravated Robbery

An unknown suspect robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle.

3200 block of Plum Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen and the same suspect or suspects stole a motorcycle and broke into 7 other vehicles.

2200 block of Vogel Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his son kicked his door and spit in his face following a verbal argument.

5500 block of Teas Avenue – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported her roommate threatened to shoot her after a verbal altercation.

5100 block of Fairmont Drive – Assault Family Violence

5200 block of Laguna Drive – Criminal Mischief

Officers reponsded to a disturbance in south Abilene, where a report for criminal mischief was taken.

800 block of Green Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A suspect was arrested after he was contacted inside a stolen vehicle.

4600 block of Coachlight Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

5000 block of N 9th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in north Abilene.

1800 block of Idlewild Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his cell phone worth $800 was stolen.

900 block of Forrest Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An officer responded to a stolen vehicle report in north Abilene.

1400 block of Kirkwood Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for displaying a weapon and putting the victim in fear for her life.

500 block of Westview Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A protection order violation report was completed.

3000 block of Russell Avenue – Criminal Trespass

Two suspects were arrested for trespassing in a vacant house. The victim went to check on the house, which he was trying to sell, and noticed people inside.

5500 block of Texas Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violation of a protective order in Abilene.

1100 block of S Willis Street – Warrant

A suspect was found to have an active felony warrant.

1200 block of Harmony Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in north Abilene where a suspect is accused of assaulting his wife.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Harassment

2000 block of Summers Street – Stalking

A report was taken for stalking in north Abilene.

3800 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Kitty Knight – Warrant

Knight was caught dumpster diving and was found to have active warrant.

Stephen Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Dennis Libby – Public Intoxication

Libby was contacted after he was seen driving recklessly. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. He also had alcohol in his vehicle.

Emerill Elrod – Assault

Elrod was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of assaulting her friend/roommate. She did have visible injuries.

Sydney Breeding – Possession of Controlled Substance

Breeding was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Mateusz Ciezki – Warrant

Ciezki was contacted in reference to a call for service and was found to have a warrant.

Alvin Ventancur – Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

Ventancur was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant. He was also showing signs of being intoxicated.

Alisha Dean – Warrant

Dead was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Brice Jackson – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Jackson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Scott Holdorf – Driving While Intoxicated

Holdorf was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Timmy Gilbreath – Public Intoxication

Gilbreath was contacted while riding his bicycle the wrong way down the roadway and was seen cutting across five lanes of traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

David Dow – Walking on Wrong Side of Road

Dow is accused of causing issues at several residences and businesses in the area. He was seen walking in the middle of the street arguing with people and refused to comply with traffic laws, despite being warned.

April Leyva – Warrant

Leyva was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Manuel Aleman – Warrant

Aleman was contacted in reference to a traffic violation and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Terrence Ray – Warrant

Ray was contacted in reference to a felony warrant and was arrested.

Tyler Lee – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Lee is accused of threatening to shoot a victim in the face. He does own firearms.

Mateo Valdez – Warrant

Valdez was contacted after a family member reported he had an active warrant and was arrested.

Lucas Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Daniel Bledsue – Warrant

Bledsue was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Johnathan Washington – Warrant

Washington was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Eugene Jones – Warrant

Jones was a passenger during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Christ Boatwright – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Boatwright was contacted in reference to a stolen vehicle, and he gave authorities a fake ID. He was then found to have an active warrant.

Bruce Anthony Cutshaw – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cutshaw was contacted in reference to a stolen vehicle and was found to have methamphetamine.

Kirsten Robinson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Robinson was contacted during a call for service and was found to be involved in a theft ring accused of stealing vehicles, tools, and property worth $40,000-$50,000.

Anthony Aguilar – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Aguilar was contacted during a call for service and was found to be involved in a theft ring accused of stealing vehicles, tools, and property worth $40,000-$50,000.

Bruce Anthony Cutshaw – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Cutshaw was contacted during a call for service and was found to be involved in a theft ring accused of stealing vehicles, tools, and property worth $40,000-$50,000.

James Robinson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Robinson was contacted during a call for service and was found to be involved in a theft ring accused of stealing vehicles, tools, and property worth $40,000-$50,000.

Chris Boatwright – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Boatwright was contacted during a call for service and was found to be involved in a theft ring accused of stealing vehicles, tools, and property worth $40,000-$50,000.

Jose Gallegos – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in Correction Facility

Gallegos was contacted during a call for service and was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jerrill Russell – DWLI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Russell was contacted for stopping in a cross walk past the designated stop sign line. Officers noticed an open container of alcohol and a subsequent search yielded a jar with marijuana residue. He was also found to have an invalid license.

Armando Lozano – Driving While Intoxicated

Lozano was contacted during a traffic stop after he nearly collided with a marked police vehicle. He was showing signs of being arrested and failed multiple field sobriety tests.



Hunter Weiler – Driving While Intoxicated

Weiler was contacted during a call for service, where he was seen exiting a vehicle after a crash and trying to flee the scene. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Ramon Box – Driving While Intoxicated

Box was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Rosaleigh Solis – Assault Family Violence

Solis was contacted during a call for service and was arrested for family violence.

David Cardenas – Burglary of Building

Cardenas was caught by officers preparing a boat to steal it. A known suspect assisted him and he did have the tools necessary to complete the theft as well as a getaway vehicle.

Patrick Scanlan – Burglary of Building

Scanlan was caught by officers preparing a boat to steal it. A known suspect assisted him and he did have the tools necessary to complete the theft as well as a getaway vehicle.



Clarence Haynes – Warrant

Haynes was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.



Jaylen Shafer – Criminal Mischief

Shafer was contacted after he was found sleeping at an Abilene business. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Paul Kugle – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Kugle was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of displaying knives during an argument.

Avree McClendon – Theft of Property

McClendon was contacted at a store after stealing $467 worth of merchandise.

David Cherry – Criminal Trespass

Cherry and another suspect was caught inside a residence that was for sale. They had been staying there for at least a day and their items were found inside. They also opened a shed with bolt cutters and were using items from the shed inside the home.



Jada Applin – Criminal Trespass

Applin and another suspect was caught inside a residence that was for sale. They had been staying there for at least a day and their items were found inside. They also opened a shed with bolt cutters and were using items from the shed inside the home.



Brandon Stinson – Warrant

Stinson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.



Tyler Lee – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Lee was contacted at a property he was not supposed to be at due to a protective order. He was arrested for violating that order.



Yair Martinez Ferral – Warrant, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Assault Public Servant

Ferral was contacted in reference to a suspicious person and was seen throwing things on the ground and yelling at a local park. He was found to have an active warrant.

Bonifacio Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Patrick Jones – Driving While Intoxicated

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Micah Byrum – Assault Family Violence, Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Byrum was contacted during an argument that became physical. He is accused of injuring his stepfather.

Justin Romero – Warrant

Romero was contacted in reference to a reckless vehicle complaint and was found to have an active warrant.

Victor Tafolla – Public Intoxication, Failure to ID, Warrant

Tafolla was contacted after he was seen asleep in a truck of a local business while blocking traffic. He was found to have an active warrant.

Eugene Mugisha – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container

Mugisha was contacted after he was seen sitting through an entire light cycle without moving. He was arrested.