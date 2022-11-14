Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Hindering Secured Creditors

A report was taken for Hindering a Secured Creditor because a south Abilene bank has been unable to repossess a vehicle that the suspect stopped making payments on.

4500 block FM 18 – Theft of Property

A business reported computer equipment stolen worth just under $1,000.

2800 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a cell phone worth $215 was stolen.

2800 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Property

A man reported his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend stole property worth $235.

1300 block of Clinton Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance at a north Abilene residence.

1900 block of Sandefer Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A man was reported to have pointed a handgun at his mother-in-law.

2100 block of Burger Street – Obstruction or Retaliation

A report for retaliation was taken.

1200 block of Chariot Circle – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief.

1300 block of 14th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle stolen out of a neighboring county was found at an Abilene home.

1400 block of Lakeside Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

Arrests

Phillip Salas – Public Intoxication

Salas was found in an east alley and was showing signs of being intoxicated, including coming at an officer in an aggressive manner and trying to fight everyone. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Neal Patel – Warrant

Patel was contacted at his residence for two outstanding warrants.

Gregory Bueno – Public Intoxication

Bueno was contacted while walking in the road, swinging a shirt over his head shouting. He was walking in the road, shouting at passing cars. He was also exhibiting other signs of being intoxicated and was found in possession of THC oil.

Domingo Campos – Warrant

Campos was contacted during a disturbance and found to be heavily intoxicated. He also had an active warrant.

Samuel Sanchez – Public Intoxication

Sanchez was contacted after he was attempting to fight people walking by at a bus stop. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Carlton Lovato – Public Intoxication

Jason Moran – Driving While Intoxicated

Moran was pulled over for driving 83 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Officers noticed he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested and his blood was collected via blood draw.

Kenneth Bean – Assault Family Violence

Bean was contacted during a disturbance where he had injuries to his hands, arms, and face. He is accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument about her seeing another man.