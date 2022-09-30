Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1800 block of Portland Avenue

A victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to shoot him.

5200 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. She did have a black eye.

100 block of Cypress Street – Theft of Property

A cooler valued at $4,000 was stolen in north Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Invasive Visual Recording

A report was taken for Invasive Visual Recording.

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Harassment

A victim states he was threated by two suspects.

400 block of Portland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

2200 block of Industrial Blvd – Criminal Trespass

An unknown male entered a south Abilene business.

1700 block of Marathon Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her foster child after taking his gaming console away for misbehaving.

5500 block of S 1st Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known male after an argument.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her father physically assaulted her.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for entering private property he was trespassed from.

3400 block of Catclaw Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Officers responded to a south Abilene business to reports of an employee that was scammed.

2500 block of Grape Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken at a north Abilene residence.

5100 block of Hwy 277 S – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a south Abilene gas station to reports of threats being made.

300 block of Amarillo Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her husband. She did have visible injuries.

Arrests

Destini Casey – Public Intoxication

Casey was contacted after she called police to report there was possibly a body in the trash can then hung up. When officers arrived at the alley, they found Casey to be intoxicated and she was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Kenny Brown – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention

Brown was contacted and arrested in reference to an active warrant. He was also found to be in possession of 2.9 grams of methamphetamine.

James Simpson – Warrant

Simpson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and arrested.

Anna Murillo – Assault

Murillo was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Public Intoxication

Cechvala was contacted after he was seen trying to get into employee cars at an Abilene business. When offices contacted him, he openly admitted to taking an illicit drug. He was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Keshaun Mattox- Assault Family Violence

Mattox is accused of assaulting his foster mom when she took his xbox away. A recording of the incident did show Mattox to be the prmiary aggressor.

Erica Salazar – Warrant

Salazar was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

Donovan Blair – Tamper/Fabricate with Physical Evidence

Blair was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Mickey Essex – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Essex was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Robert Camron – Criminal Trespass

Camron was caught on surveillance video at a property he had been criminally trespassed from and was arrested.

Vernon Goodman – Warrant

Goodman was contacted at his home and arrested on an active warrant.

Buttch Janes – Warrant

Janes was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Jason Rudy – Assault Family Violence

Rudy is accused of pushing his daughter against the wall and grabbing her shirt while threatening her.

Cathleen Hamel – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hamel was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in her vehicle. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine in her bra.

James Hale – Warrant

Hale was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have two active warrants for his arrest.

Gilbert Lomas – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Warrant

Lomas was contacted during a traffic stop for running a red light and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He advised thearresting officers that he had a gun and some cocaine. These items were found in his vehicle.

Eric Bobbitt – Warrant

Bobbitt was contacted as a passenger during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Hunter Jowers – Public Intoxication

Jowers was contacted for causing issues at a local bar and was arrested for being intoxicated – causing the potential for danger to himself and others.

Walter Alford – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Alford was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. A subsequent search of his person yielded Methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana.

Eziquido Cantu – Public Intoxication

Cantu was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be involved in mutual combat with two other parties. He was highly intoxicated and found to be a danger to himself and others.

Casey Brown – Assault Family Violence

Brown was contacted during a domestic disturbance with his wife. She said he had been drinking all night and got upset when she wouldn’t let hi drive their children to school while intoxicated. He then hit her and choked her. He left before officers arrived but was later found passed out at a local park.

Joshua Green – Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass

Green was contacted after someone observed a broken window at a church and didn’t know if anyone was inside. Officers found Green hiding in the building that he had used a brick to enter. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.