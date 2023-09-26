Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2600 block of Robertson Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance between an ex boyfriend and girlfriend.

200 block of Cypress Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report for Violation of Protective Order was taken.

1200 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Forgery Government/National Instrument

A north Abilene store reported a customer tried to pay with fake currency.

2200 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her daughter used her phone to steal money from her cash app.

5500 block of Capitol Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after assaulting a family member.

300 block of Brazos Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim contacted police and reported his vehicle was burglarized.

2000 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported her bicycle worth $200 was reported stolen.

1100 block of Grand Avenue – Theft of Property

A 75-year-old victim reported her rocking chair worth $200 was sotlen off her porch.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass

A victim was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

4800 block of 14th Street – Theft From Person

A victim reported a known suspect stole eyeglasses worth $300.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Criminal Trespass

A report for criminal trespass was completed in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim was injured during an altercation.

700 block of Redbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in south Abilene.

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

Arrests

Billy Johnson – Assault Family Violence, Theft from Person

Anthony Justice – Criminal Trespass

Marissa Lawrence – Assault Family Violence

Taylor Davidson – Theft of Property

Nicholas Frye – Criminal Trespass

Deontay Lynch – Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance