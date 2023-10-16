Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1800 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend came over in the middle of the night and threw a pair of pruning shears through her glass storm door.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Service

A rental company reported a customer stopped paying for furniture they were renting.

800 block of Mesquite Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was reported in north Abilene.

800 block of Buccaneer Drive – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of damaging a victim’s back fence.

600 block of Beech Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported their pistol worth $520 was stolen.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

Criminal Mischief was reported in south Abilene.

2600 block of China Street – Theft of Property

Tools were reported stolen in south Abilene.

2100 block of N 8th Street – Theft of Property

A trailer was reported stolen in north Abilene.

3000 block of Buttonwillow Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took $2,000.

5100 block of Laguna Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken.

900 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A lamp was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Murder

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene and found a victim deceased from a gunshot wound.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect kicked her front door, causing $200 worth of damage.

1500 block of E Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported in north Abilene. Both parties involved were uncooperative.

1100 block of Lytle Acres Drive – Criminal Mischief

A resident in south Abilene reported an unknown suspect sprayed his vehicles.

1900 block of Walnut Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his camera was ripped down and broken by his ex-girlfriend.

1900 block of Walnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband several months ago.

800 block of S Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported her firearm and purse were stolen during a vehicle burglary.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a co-worker at work.

1200 block of Marshall Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A disturbance was reported in south Abilene.

200 block of Pine Street – Assault

An assault was reported in north Abilene.

1800 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

Criminal Mischief was reported in north Abilene.

1300 block of Harmony Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken in north Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A victim reported he was jumped by three unknown offenders. He did have visible injuries.

700 block of S Jefferson Drive – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend posted explicit videos of them online.

Arrests

Zion Titus – Warrant

Jourdan Mondragon – Public Intoxication

Carolina Flores-Dupre – Theft of Property

Nicholas Morales – Assault Threat/Contact

Aleigh Davidson – Warrant

Joshua Stewart – Warrant

Paul Ziama – Theft of Property

Vandon Dearman – Possession of Controlled Substance, Resist Arrest

James Hitchcock – Driving While Intoxicated

Juanita Rentschler – Public Intoxication

Wayne Gradiska – Possession of Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Cassie Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Kaleb Thoeny – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Emerill Elrod – Warrant

Matthew Haynes – Warrant

Alan Zamora Gomez – Reckless Driving

Cory Sluder – Warrant, Evading Arrest Detention

David Cargill – Warrant

Elisa Palma – Driving While Intoxicated

Keelem Woodard – Driving While Intoxicated

Eric Bermea – Public Intoxication

Christian Calvo – Driving While Intoxicated

Aaron Martinez – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Evading Arrest

David Smith – Theft of Property

Kiya Bailey – Driving While Intoxicated

Audey Palmer – Warrant

David Siplinger – Warrant

Ruben Barbosa – Public Intoxication