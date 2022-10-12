Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported that an unknown suspect entered their unlocked vehicle, and stole their ID and bank card. They reported two unauthorized transactions totaling nearly $70.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault of a Public Servant

A victim reported that they were assaulted by a known suspect at a local school. The victim is filing charges.

800 block of Mesquite Street – Theft of Property

A woman reported that $5,000 in cash was stolen from a North Abilene home.

300 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

After moving to another home, a victim reported that some of her identification documents had gone missing. At her last home, management found the documents inside someone else’s wallet.

800 block of East Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

Police were called out to a North Abilene business where management reported that a disgruntled former employee stole items and damaged property. Police noted a TV stolen, worth $300.

4100 block of Caldwell Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that a known suspect damaged their vehicle after a fight. Victim wants to press charges.

500 block of China Street – Burglary of Vehicle

$400 worth of vehicle parts were reported stolen from a vehicle in front of a South Abilene busines.

800 block of Clinton Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that while he was in the hospital, his vehicle was vandalized and property was stolen from inside the vehicle. Stolen goods include a tool valued at $2,300.

400 block of Pine Street – Family Violence Assault

Officers were called to a North Abilene hotel about a woman who reported that her boyfriend assaulted her by strangulation and threatened to kill her. The suspect was arrested.

Arrests

Marissa Quintanilla – Assault on a Public Servant

Police responded to a disturbance at Cooper High School, where administrators said Quintanilla was fighting with another student and when the victim, a school administrator, was allegedly assaulted while trying to break up the fight. Police said the victim was hit in the face on the upper left cheek, and injury was visible. The victim is pressing charges.

Fernando Corona-Trejo – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

A girl younger than 14 reported that she was sexually abused by a man. During investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him in the 1300 block of Andy Street. Corona-Trejo allegedly admitted to the abuse. It was discovered he was in the United States without documents and was called a flight risk.

Aaron Short – Warrant

Short was pulled over in the 100 block of Sayles Boulevard and was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jessie Cardenas – Warrant

Police were called to a disturbance on Lakewood Drive and determined the disturbance to only be of verbal nature. Responding officers found that he had a local warrant for running a stop sign, as well as a Taylor County warrant for his arrest.

Luis Sandoval – Warrant

Police were called to the 700 block of Treadaway Boulevard in reference to a wanted subject. Responding officers confirmed that Sandoval had an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation.

Zachary Hackney – Warrant

Hackney was contacted in the 1200 block of Westview Drive in reference to outstanding warrants involving drug charges.

Kelton Herring – Warrant

Herring was contacted in the 1300 block of Orange Street in reference to outstanding warrants of Parole Violation.

Antonio Sauceda – Family Violence Assault, Resisting Arrest

Police were called to the 1500 block of Hickory Street in reference to a disturbance in progress. Sauceda was found on the front porch of the home when the first officer arrived, then went inside the home. The officer was able to get Sauceda to unlock the door, but during arrest attempt, the suspect refused to cooperate. With assistance, Sauceda was eventually arrested.

Rigoberto Rangel – Warrant

Police pulled Rangel over in the 1700 block of North 2nd Street for failing to stop at a stop sign. While checking his information, police confirmed that Rangel had two local warrants for his arrest.

Minani Emanuel – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Emanuel was pulled over in the 2700 block of Clinton Street for a broken tail light violation. After the traffic stop, police asked to search the vehicle and the suspect reportedly agreed. The vehicle search yielded a plastic baggy with a leafy substance, discovered to be marijuana.

Samantha Price – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police pulled Price over in the 1300 block of South Pioneer Drive for speeding. She was allegedly leaving a known narcotic area. A K9 performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and the dog indicated to the odor of narcotics. Meth was found and positively indentified.

Donte Cuffy – Possession of Marijuana

Donte was pulled over in the 1000 block of Ambler Avenue for because his rear license plate was not illuminated. Upon contact, police detected the odor of marijuana. Police searched the vehicle and found multiple baggies of marijuana and a scale.

Gwan Hill – Family Violence Assault

Officers were called to a North Abilene hotel when a woman reported that her boyfriend assaulted her by strangulation and threatened to kill her.

Jose Vega – Disorderly Conduct

Police were called out to the 1000 block of Justice Way in reference to a man, Vega, continuously knocking on doors after 1:00 a.m., not allowing residents to sleep. He was arrested for breach of peace.