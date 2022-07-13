Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of N La Salle Drive – Harassment

A female reported her ex-boyfriend was making alarming threats, which she believed was an attempt to torment her.



2300 block of S Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported unknown suspects caused damage to a construction site and equipment.



400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole her IDs and wallet, valued at $30, from her unlocked vehicle.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported he wallet was stolen from a south Abilene grocery store and two of her credit cards were used by the suspects.



3300 block of N 12th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported she prepaid for funeral services at a local funeral home and she has now found out the services she paid for are no longer valid.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Forgery – To Defraud or Harm of Another

A north Abilene bank reported a known suspect was attempting to cash a forged check.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Hindering Creditor

A financial institution reported an auto loan was delinquent.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported $160 worth of gasoline was stolen from a north Abilene business.



4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim was caught stealing household goods worth $16.69 from a south Abilene grocery store.



1800 block Jameson Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged his north side property. A report for criminal mischief was taken.



700 block of Victoria Street – Deadly Conduct

Gunfire was reported near a north side residence, and afterward, a homeowner found shell casing in their yard and learned two vehicles had been struck by bullets.

Arrests

Elydia Arthur – Disorderly Conduct

Arthur was contacted at the hospital after he was tearing up papers and throwing them on the floor. She was asked to leave but refused so was arrested for disorderly conduct.



Dayshaun Henry – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Henry was contacted for having known warrants and gave his brothers name and DOB to officers.



Luis Sanchez – Warrant, Evading Arrest, Burglary of Habitation

Sanchez was contacted by officers because he was known to have an active warrant, and instead of complying, Sanchez fled from officers on foot. He also pulled out a BB gun while running and threw it on the ground. Sanchez eventually entered a garage apartment in a random home owner’s backyard and was arrested.



Dominc Asencio – Warrant

Asencio was contacted after police received a call that identified him as a wanted person. Asencio answered the door and was immediately arrested.