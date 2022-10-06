Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect pulled the plastic trimming away from the wheel well of her vehicle, causing $800 in damage.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A gas mask worth $500 was reported stolen in south Abilene

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

$266 was reported stolen from credit or debit card abuse.

100 block of S Leggett Drive – Burglary of Coin Operated Machine

A business owner reported an unknown man broke into two coin operated vacuum machines, causing damage. The incident was caught on camera.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report was taken for identity theft.

2000 block of Delwood Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $650 was reported stolen.

3000 block of Danville Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A laptop worth $6,000, as well as a briefcase and personal documents were reported stolen.

300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was made for assault family violence.

300 block of Mesa Springs Circle – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her son pointed a gun at her several times in the past.

4000 block of Fairmont Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect slashed one of her tires.

3800 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect took a lawn mower from a south Abilene residence.

3100 block of S Danville Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her with a deadly weapon and there was evidence to corroborate her story.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

Officers responded to a report of a stolen backpack worth $500.

Arrests

Veronica Fisher – Warrant

Fisher was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

Amanda Jimenez – Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration

Jimenez was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. Her registration sticker belonged to a different vehicle and had been made with whiteout and sharpie.

Tate Shelton – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Shelton was contacted via traffic stop during a narcotic complaint investigation. A K9 did alert to the odor of narcotics and Tate was found to be in possession of 14.41 grams of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia.

Rosary Segura – Possession of Controlled Substance

Officers contacted Segura at her motel room. She gave consent to search and 1.19 grams of methamphetamine was found in her purse.

Jason King – Possession of Controlled Substance

Officers contacted King at his motel room and after they got consent to search, they found a syringe full of methamphetamine with King in the bathroom.

Miranda Riddle – Warrant

Riddle was contacted and arrested on an active warrant

Tyler Paulson – Warrant

Paulson was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a vehicle accident in the parking lot of an Abilene store.

Joseph Beaver – Assault Family Violence

Beaver is accused of placing his hands around his girlfriend’s neck. She did have injuries.

Alton Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an outstanding warrant.

Marlon Jesus Revolta Pena – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

Pena is accused of throwing his girlfriend to the ground during a disturbance, punching her, and placing a knife to her throat during an argument. She did have injuries consistent with defensive wounds.

Gordon Saxon – Warrant

Saxon was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have active warrants.