Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident, and the vehicle was later reported as stolen.

900 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

Two motorcycles were stolen from a north Abilene apartment complex during the night.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing

Police responded to an Abilene business after employees noticed a suspect scanning the wrong, less expensive bar codes for items.

4700 block of State Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported two known suspects stayed past their agreed time to leave a local AirBNB. A report for criminal trespass was taken.

1600 block of Antilley Road – Assault

A report was taken for assault after a victim reported an unknown suspect struck her in the face and stomach during an assault at a homeless shelter.

1300 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his stepson assaulted him in north Abilene.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

800 block of Presidio Drive – Assault

A victim was injured in south Abilene.

Arrests

Jason Casarez – Fraud Destroy Removal/Concealment Writing

Casarez was observed scanning UPC barcodes for items that were less expensive than the ones he was buying.

Shaun Cruse – Warrant

Cruse was contacted during a motor vehicle accident and was found to have an active warrant.

Juan Aguilar – Driving While Intoxicated

Aguilar was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with no headlights. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.152 and 0.152.