Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole his company work vehicle.

600 block of Industrial Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend.

1000 block of Roma Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A Burglary of Habitation report was taken in north Abilene.

1000 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Building

Two victims reported more than $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a storage unit.

1400 block of S Danville Drive – Deadly Conduct

A victim reported a known suspect pointed a handgun at her.

3300 block of Turner Drive – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported at a south Abilene restaurant involving 3 different people.

200 block of Highland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her spouse during an argument.

2100 block of Henson Street- Assault Family Violence

A suspect assaulted his ex-girlfriend in north Abilene.

Arrests

Frembir Pereira-Castillo – Possession of Marijuana

Jose Benavides-Guevara – Possession of Marijuana

Inmer Benavides-Pereira – Possession of Marijuana

Sammy Kesada – Warrant

Robert Ciezki – Warrant

Gabriel Ditmore – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance