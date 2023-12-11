Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of N 15th Street – Forgery

A north Abilene home reported 5 forged checks were passed on their business account.

2600 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect attempted to steal $414 worth of items from a south Abilene business.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass after he was found living in the dumpster area of the old Ta Molly’s restaurant.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a suspect.

3000 block of Cherry Bark – Forgery Financial Instrument Elderly

A victim reported a suspect filled out a check and cashed it.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Terroristic Threat of Family

A disturbance was reported in south Abilene that resulted in an arrest.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Clothing was reported stolen from a south Abilene business.

3100 block of S 32nd Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cellphone was stolen in south Abilene.

800 block of Butternut Street – Assault

A victim was assaulted in south Abilene.

1400 block of Elmwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A report for burglary of motor vehicle was taken.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone was stolen and credit card was used for unauthorized transactions.

1700 block of Clinton Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in north Abilene after a victim was assaulted by her roommate.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Police received a call that a known person was violating a protective order.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Two suspects were arrested for shoplifting at the south Abilene Walmart.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault Public Servant

A suspect was arrested for theft, refusing to ID, resisting arrest, and assault of a public servant following an incident at an Abilene supermarket.

3500 block of N 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

900 block of Graham Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence after a family member caused her visible injuries.

4300 block of State Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A suspect was arrested for assaulting her elderly mother in north Abilene.

2200 block of West Overland Trail – Assault

A known suspect is accused of assaulting a known suspect in north Abilene.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Service

A suspect stole his ex-girlfriend’s phone and sold it.

4100 block of S Danville Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.

100 block of Waverly Court – Assault

A victim reported his adult daughter was causing a disturbance.

5200 block of Hwy 277 – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was burglarized in south Abilene.

6200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend.

1000 block of Beech Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A known suspect threatened a victim over the phone.

900 block of S La Salle Drive – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted at a south Abilene residence.

00 block of Windmill Circle – Criminal Mischief

A business sustained $750-$2,5000 worth of damage during a criminal mischief incident.

1200 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

Beer was reported stolen from an Abilene store.

700 block of Butternut Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

2500 block of N 12th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect entered a parked vehicle and was confronted by the owner.

2200 block of W Overland Trail – Assault

An assault report was taken in north Abilene.

Arrests

Charles Heatherly – Criminal Trespass

Donald Jenkinson – Warrant

Timothy Reeves – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Jawauna Moore – Theft of Property

Tytiana Moore – Theft of Property

Joshua Shutter – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Angel Carter – Warrant

Larry Trotter – Public Intoxication

Audrey Adams – Warrant

Mattie Pace – Public Intoxication

Gary Woods – Public Intoxication

Adam McCoy – Driving While Intoxicated

Roger Wright – Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Controlled Substance

Joe Alvarez – Warrant

Kaneesha Reese – Warrant

Kristal Barnes – Possession of Controlled Substance

Leigha Marderosian – Warrant

Taylor Valenica – Criminal Trespass

Sharon Mofett – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Laura Hood – Theft of Property

Lisa Brown – Theft of Property

Jada Slaine – Assault Public Servant, Failure to Identify, Resisting Arrest, Theft of Property

Cody German – Disorderly Conduct

Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass

Tonia Williams – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

Jose Perales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Gabriel Campos – Warrant, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Kafule Bigaya – Driving While Intoxicated

Isaul Serrano – Driving While Intoxicated

Nicholas Estrada – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Rhonda Duncan – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Ashton Robison – Public Intoxication

Kayna Nelson – Driving While Intoxicated

Jerry Dean – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication, Failure to Identify, Warrant

Brittany Brown – Assault Family Violence

Tauyna Glover – Warrant

Joseph Dyer – Disorderly Conduct

Thomas Gonzales – Disorderly Conduct

Terrance Oliver – Disorderly Conduct

Lashelle Smith – Warrant

David Bowers – Warrant

Larry Knight – Public Intoxication

David Baldoza – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Jason Reedy – Driving While Intoxicated

Rosalinda Rodriguez – Public Intoxication, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Chris Tyler – Driving While Intoxicated

Brian Chapin – Possession of Controlled Substance