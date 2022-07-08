Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Sunset Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported his backyard apartment was burglarized, and the suspect took three cable boxes and $300 worth of venison meat.



4600 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Property

A female reported her times were taken from a south Abilene business



2300 block of Brentwood Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect reported a known suspect stole his xbox valued at $500



200 block of Yaw Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim called police to report criminal mischief at his home



1400 block of Green Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle valued at $3,500 was taken from the front of his home. He believes the suspect found keys he had hidden outside the vehicle.



1800 block of Westwood Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card

A victim reported an unknown suspect made fraudulent transactions from her debit card



600 block of Glenhaven Drive – Assault

A female victim reported she was assaulted by a male. The victim and suspect are not related or in a dating relationship.



200 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Trespass

A male was caught on video trespassing in the public library after being warned.



2700 block of Beech Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Two female victims reported they were threatened by their family member



4800 block of Spring Creek Road – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm valued at $650 was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.



4500 block of Beall Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported a boat valued at $450 was stolen from his yard



1800 block of Sandefer Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance and found a suspect had assaulted his sister but she did not wish to pursue charges. He was arrested.



1100 block of Clinton Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken at a north Abilene residence

Arrests

Amber Hamel – Warrant

Hamel was contacted during a suspicious vehicle call and was found to have an active warrant.



Jesus Guerra – Public Intoxication

Guerra was contacted during a disturbance at the Adventure Cove waterpark, where he was accused of harassing young females while he was intoxicated. When officers talked to him, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and the smell of alcohol was coming from his breath. he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others and for harassing patrons at the park.



Carrie Murphy – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Murphy was contacted in reference to having outstanding warrants and during a search of her person, a clear baggie containing meth was found in her pocket.



James Garner – Warrant

Garner was contacted in reference to having an outstanding warrant.



Micky Yanito – Driving While Intoxicated

Yanito was contacted inside a vehicle during an injured suspect call. He was confused, had the engine running, and was exhibiting signs of intoxication. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Briesha Webster – Warrant

Webster was a passenger during a traffic stop and was not wearing a seat belt. She was found to have two active warrants.



Teresa Gingrich – Warrant

Gingrich was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.



Davion Woodards – Evading Arrest



Alicia Nickleson – Driving While Intoxicated

Nickleson was the sole occupant of a vehicle that was seen traveling the wrong way down the highway. She was found to have slurred speech and was exhibiting other signs of being intoxicated, even failing field sobriety tests. She was arrested and a blood sample was taken by warrant at the hospital.



Jeremy Robishaw – Public Intoxication

Robishaw was found stumbling while trying to get into a vehicle outside a local restaurant. He appeared to be highly intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Antonio Del Rio – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress and found a victim, who said Del Rio had fled on foot after punching and kicking her in the face. The victim had visible, bloody injuries but did not wish to press charges. However, police did arrest Del Rio because he had no where to go and was returning to the residence.



Addison Crain – Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3, Unlawful Carry of Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

Crain was pulled over during a traffic stop for speeding, and the responding officer smelled alcohol and noticed she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She then failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A subsequent search of her vehicle yielded two firearms, 17.54 grams of Crack Cocaine, 6.43 grams of Methamphetamine, 7.8 grams of Marijuana, and 2.72 grams of Alprazolam.



Davion Woodards – Evading Arrest Detention

Woodards was contacted during a traffic stop and did not pull over immediately. Once the vehicle did pull over, the passenger, Woodards, fled on foot and was captured after a brief pursuit. Woodards said he ran because the believed he was in trouble in a different city.



Benjamin Rivera – Warrant

Rivera was contacted and found to have two active warrants.



Clayton Woodyard – Public Intoxication

Woodyard was located in the parking lot of an abandoned school, was acting suicidal and was showing signs of being intoxicated. While talking to police, he reached for an officers gun so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Colton Greer – Driving While Intoxicated

Greer was contacted after an officer observed him traveling 13mph in a 45 mph zone before speeding up to 64 mph while passing the officer. The officer then saw him hit a curb and go into the grass. When he was stopped for speeding, the officer observed Greer was intoxicated and he was placed under arrest.