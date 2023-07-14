Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of N Pioneer Drive – Theft Property

A travel trailer worth $15,000 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

2400 block of Union Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported unknown suspects damaged his vehicle by puncturing the gas line, causing fuel to spill.

2800 block of Robertson Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a weed eater worth $350 was stolen.

1100 block of Plum Street – Assault

A suspect assaulted a victim during an argument in north Abilene.

4600 block of Marlboro Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violating a protective order.

1400 block of Beech Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a known suspect stole her vehicle.

1100 block of Tracy Lynn Drive – Burglary of Building

A burglary of a building report was taken in north Abilene.

3000 block of Gilmer Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole money from her.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in north Abilene.

100 block of S Willis Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of raising a knife at a victim in south Abilene.

2400 block of Grape Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her and displayed a knife.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole her wallet and driver license.

Arrests

Ricco Luz – Violation Bond/Protective Order

Luz is accused of violating a protective order by being inside a protected residence.

Ember Tomerlin – Warrant

Tomerlin was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Kevin Morris – Public Intoxication

Morris was contacted after he was seen sleeping on display furniture at an Abilene store at closing time. He was showing signs of being intoxicated when he finally woke up and believed he was in Fort Worth, Texas. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Michelle Kilgore – Warrant

Kilgore was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Shelby Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Robert Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. He refused to give a breath or blood sample.

Brenda Orona – Possession of Controlled Substance

Orona was contacted during a traffic stop and stated she had a meth pipe. A subsequent search of her vehicle yielded methamphetamine.

Cameron Byrd – Warrant

Byrd was contacted in reference to loitering and was found to have an active warrant.