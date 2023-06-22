Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of Hwy 351 – Obstruction/Retaliation

A victim reported that possibly known suspects smashed out the rearview window of her vehicle.

400 block of North Willis Street – Theft of Property

A $2,500 catalytic converter was stolen from a business and multiple company vehicles were damaged.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Assualt

A report was taken for assault and family violence.

2400 block of Oak Street – Terroristic Threat

A male reported that another male threatened to cause serious bodily injury or death.

2800 block of Beech Street – Arson

A report was made for arson.

600 block of East Stamford Street – Credit Card/ Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his credit card number was used without permission.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A report for theft of property of less than $100 was made.

5400 block of Encino Road – Theft of Mail

A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole checks from her mailbox on two separate occasions.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Assualt

A victim said she was assaulted at a local business.

2900 block of Ross Avenue – Assualt

Officers responded to a disturbance where a female was arrested for Class A Misdemeanor for Assault Family Violence. The victim did not wish to press charges but did give a statement.

600 block of Woodlawn Drive – Theft of Property

$1,200 in equipment and a $250 cooler were stolen from a victim on the north side of Abilene.

Arrests

James Phillips – Warrant

Phillips was contacted at a traffic stop. He was found to have an outstanding warrant and was transported to JDC.

Kenderick Hunter – Public Intoxication

A calling party reported a man at the 7/11 on Grape Street refused to leave when asked and was intoxicated. Officers contacted Hunter, who was asleep, and arrested him for public intoxication as he posed to be a danger to himself and others.

Max Aucutt – Theft of Property

Officers responded to a shoplifter call at the south side Walmart. Hunter was seen with $160 in merchandise without paying and was found to have five previous convictions for theft. Aucutt was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Karla McDaniel – Assualt

McDaniel was at her daughter’s house and got into an argument with her son-in-law, striking him in the face because he yelled at her. She was transported to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Joshua Sparks – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance

A Black Ford Fusion made a right turn and traveled into the left lane. When officers contacted the driver Sparks admitted to the possession of narcotics in the vehicle. He did not admit to the knowledge of a firearm, but the vehicle and other belonging in the truck belonged to him.

Christopher Spielman – Warrant

Spielman was contacted by police and was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Aaron Carey – Warrant

Carey had an active arrest warrant and a known residence in Abilene. He was contacted at the location, handcuffed and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Naomi Richards – Warrant

Richards was contacted at a traffic stop. She was found to have the following outstanding warrants: Third Degree Felony for Possession Methamphetamine Surety Withdrawal, Mis/Bond $10,000 Surety, Class A Misdemeanor Mis/Possession of Dangerous Drug Surety Withdrawal, $7,000 Surety.

Derek McDaniel – Warrant

McDaniel was contacted for a traffic stop for an expired license plate. Officers found two outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest.

Bryana Coombs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Coombs was contacted for a traffic stop for an expired license plate as a passenger. The driver was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants and a positive K9 alert on the vehicle for the odor of narcotics lead to a vehicle search. Officers found a used syringe and a methamphetamine smoking apparatus in her purse. Coombs was placed under arrest for two Class C Drug Paraphernalia citations.

Joseph Bredemeyer – Public Intoxication

A citizen called in on him due to being heavily intoxicated in the parking lot of a local bar. He was reported to be seen screaming and crawling on the ground. Officers contacted Bredemeyer and observes slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet. Officers arrested him as he posed a danger to himself and others.

David Rodriguez – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest with Previous Conviction

An officer witnessed Rodriguez operating a known stolen vehicle in south Abilene. The vehicle and equipment are valued at around 140K dollars. Rodriguez intentionally attempted to flee from officers on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was placed under arrest for theft of property and evading arrest.

Adam Slate – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricate Evidence with Intent to Impair, Unlawfully Carrying Weapon, Fleeing Police Officer

An officer saw Slate traveling westbound in the 5600 block of West Overland Trail. Slate was transported to the Taylor County Jail.