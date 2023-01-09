Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5200 block of Encino Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported criminal mischief in south Abilene.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect used her debit card without permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of imminent SBI

A victim reported her husband made threats that placed her in fear of her life.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A business reported a suspect stole a saw worth $2,500 from one of their vehicles.

3400 block of Vogel Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her, causing her pain and injury. He also slashed two of her tires.

100 block of Elm Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported two unknown suspects forced open his shed and stole a 25-gallon barrel of propane.

5200 block of Encino Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged his property.

300 block of Pine Street – Graffiti

A report was completed for graffiti.

1600 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an ex-employee stole a speaker and spotlight from a job site.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a criminal trespass at an apartment complex.

1700 block of N 9th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of getting into a fight with his stepson and friends while intoxicated.

600 block of N Jefferson Drive – Injury to Child

A victim reported she was assaulted by her son.

1400 block of Hope Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was vandalized in north Abilene by an unknown suspect.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

1500 block of Swenson Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

1200 block of Fannin Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her in north Abilene.

2000 block of Meander Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

4300 block of Don Juan Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect made obscene comments to his brother’s ex-wife, causing a disturbance.

1100 block of Oak Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone and charge worth nearly $100 were reported stolen.

1500 block of Matador Street – Theft from Person

A victim reported her son stole a cell phone worth $150.

800 block of Cypress Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Three victims reported a suspect pointed a gun at them during a dispute.

2000 block of N 2nd Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported his mother borrowed his vehicle worth $13,000 and has not returned it.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was arrested for theft and evading from a north Abilene grocery store. $20 worth of items were stolen.

1500 block of Matador Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her son damaged several household items.

4400 block of Southwest Drive – Assault of Pregnant Person

A victim reported her boyfriend hit her in the face after a verbal argument.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of DI

Officers responded to a theft where a victim believed her items were stolen from her while she visited a local health care facility.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported property worth $100 was stolen by a known suspect.

1200 block of S La Salle Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and stole her cell phone.

1400 block of Graham Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his spouse punched her in the chest and threw her to the ground.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect threw a rock through a window of a south Abilene residence.

1600 block of Vogel Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

4200 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene hotel.

1800 block of Idlewild Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect slapped his girlfriend across the face.

1100 block of Elm Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported injuries sustained during an assault.

800 block of Sammons Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his mountain bike worth $400 was reported stolen in Abilene.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene apartment in reference to domestic violence.

600 block of Leggett Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted in a south Abilene parking lot. He did have visible injuries.

800 block of Ambler Avenue – Leaving Scene of Accident

Police responded to north Abilene in reference to a major crash that turned into a hit and run.

700 block of Merchant Street – Terroristic Threat

A woman reported a threat in north Abilene.

3400 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Building

A report for Burglary of Building was taken in north Abilene.

Arrests

Danny Duarte – Warrant

Duarte was contacted in reference to a check welfare call and was arrested on an active warrant.

Gabriel Alcantar – Warrant

Alcantar was contacted and arrested in reference to an active warrant.

Randy Navarrete – Warrant

Navarrete was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Stephen Bufkin – Warrant

Bufkin was contacted, found to have an active warrant, an was arrested.

Carl Davis – Warrant

Davis was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Andrew Roberts – Assault Threat/Contact

Roberts was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he assaulted his wife.

Amy Jenkins – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Jenkins was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jennifer Larsen – Assault Family Violence

Larsen was contacted during a disturbance where she is accused of assaulting her husband after he stood in front of her to keep her from getting into a vehicle because she was too drunk to drive.

Joshua Hernandez – Theft of Property

Hernandez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Byron Thompson – Warrant

Thompson was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers smelled marijuana. Misdemeanor citations were issued.

Samantha Henry – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief, Evading Arrest Detention, Obstruction/Retaliation

Henry is accused of holding a knife in an aggressive manner and following a victim.

Manuel Acosta – Driving While Intoxicated

Acosta was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane, and he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Wilfredo Ponce- Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest Detention

Ponce is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend by dragging her by the air and kicking her. He also ran from officers at the scene.

Atilik Armstrong – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Armstrong was pulled over for driving 83MPH in a 45MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Nina Sheppard – Driving While Intoxicated

Sheppard was seen while in and out of consciousness while trying to operate a vehicle. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.208 and 0.208.

Joshua Garvin – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Garvin was contacted at a property he had been warned of trespassing on previously and was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Jaiden Jones – Theft from Person

Jones is accused of taking a phone out of someone’s hand and smashing it on the ground.

Brianna Cherry – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest Detention, Warrant

Cherry was contacted during a theft in progress, where she is accused of concealing several items before leaving the store without paying.

Isreal Gonzales – Assault Pregnant Person, Warrant

Gonzales was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face with a closed fist while she was pregnant.

Jennifer Kennedy – Warrant

Kennedy was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Kevin Pribble – Driver License Invalid, Driving While Intoxicated

Pribble was contacted following a crash and was showing signs of being intoxicated. His breath was alcoholic and he refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was also bound to be in possession of two valid drivers licenses.

Merilu Pratt – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Callee Roberson – Warrant

Roberson was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Christy Thompson – Assault Family Violence

Thompson was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where she is accused of assaulting her boyfriend, who refused to give information but did have visible injuries.

Victoria Luna – Disorderly Conduct

Luna was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress and was found to be intoxicated and causing a breach of the peace.

Thomas Maxwell – Driving While Intoxicated

Maxwell was pulled over for running a stop sign and a red light and was found to be intoxicated.

Brennan Bell – Warrant

Bell was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Christopher Benavides – Public Intoxication

Benavides was contacted after someone reported he was suicidal. He admitted to sending a text suggesting he was because he was drunk.

Isahia Cerda – Assault Family Violence

Cerda was contacted during a disturbance in Abilene and was arrested for assault family violence.

Mason Gonzales – Assault Family Violence

Gonzales is accused of throwing his girlfriend down during an argument and hitting her head on a dresser.

Lea Sanders – Warrant

Sanders was contacted in reference to a wanted person and was arrested on active warrants.

Melissa Faircloth – Warrant

Faircloth was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Ariana McCoy – Public Intoxication

McCoy was contacted after multiple people called to report she was standing naked in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic.

Brett Holcomb – Public Intoxication

Holcomb was contacted during a disturbance and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.