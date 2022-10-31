Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Cypress Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect smashed her side and rear windows to her vehicle, causing around $600 worth of damage.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report was taken for identity theft.

800 block of S Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A south Abilene business reported a suspect failed to return a rental vehicle after the due date.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A tool box worth $200 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A theft was reported at a north Abilene motel, where a wallet, cash, and multiple credit cards and identifying information was reported stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by a known suspect.

6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his gun worth $550 was reported stolen from his car.

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Robbery

A victim reported a masked suspect used a firearm to commit a robbery, taking money from the register then fleeing the scene.

3300 block of Parkcrest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took $200 worth of cash.

6100 block of Texas Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a handgun, ammo, and magaznines were stolen from two of his unlocked vehicles overnight.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Two suspect were arrested for taking $280 worth of items from an Abilene store.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.

2700 block of Grape Street – Unlawful Carry of Weapon

A suspect was arresteed for unlawful carry of a weapon and theft of firearm after a traffic stop.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of impeding the breath of his boyfriend during an assault.

4000 block of Benbrook Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unkonwn suspect smashed a window to her car and took a backpack and her wallet, which contained nearly $800 in cash, a $200 medical kit, and all sorts of identifying information and credit/debit cards.

900 block of S Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of a wife assaulting her husband.

3000 block of San Miguel Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting a victim who is known to him.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

$208 worth of items were reported stolen.

2600 block of S 22nd Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief.

1100 block of S 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

1800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his wife by punching her in the stomach.

1600 block of Graham Street – Assault

Two victims report they were assaulted by an unknown supsect at a north Abilene residence. They did have injuries consistent with assault.

1300 block of Oak Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

3500 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a known suspect stole his vehicle.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A suspect stole $90 in cash from a clerk during a quick-change scam.

3000 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a catalytic convertor from a vehicle that was parked in his front yard.

1400 block of Matador Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene residence and learned a victim reported her finance assaulted her during an argument.

2100 block of Hwy 351 – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of impeding his girlfriend’s airway and punching her multiple times.

3100 block of S 10th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A vcitim reported an unknown suspect took several items from her boyfriend’s car, including clothing, radio, and a speaker.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Burglary of Habitation

A television and a money order were reported stolen in south Abilene. Stolen good are worth $1,100.

Arrests

Javiel Trevino – Warrant

Trevino was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Sarah Hill – Public Intoxication

Hill was seen riding around an Abilene store on a mobility scooter with her breasts exposed underneath the jacket she was wearing. When officers contacted her, she was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.

Alvone Hoskins – Warrant, Failure to Identify,

Hoskins was pulled over for speeding and failed to identify. Once officers confirmed his identity, he was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Brian Hankins – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance

Hankins was contacted while asleep at the wheel and was showing signs of being intoxicated. Police believed he may have been under the influence of a controlled substance. More than 10 grams of methamphetamine was located in his vehicle.

Terry Keen – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Keen was a passenger in a vehicle that he admitted he knew was stolen.

Chloe Winner – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Winner was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen October 10.

Aquinn Douglas – Warrant

Douglas was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested in reference to an active warrant.

Marybel Cruz/Ramos – Theft of Property

Cruz/Ramos is accused of taking $280 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Araceli Cruz – Theft of Property

Cruz is accused of taking $242 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Ashley Nichols – Injury to child

Nichols is accused of taking the disipline of her 14-year-old child too far, straking the vicitm in the head repeatedly then slamming the child down onto the bed.

Alex Salas – Assault Family Violence

Salas is accused of assaulting his brother, who was bloody when police arrived. The men said they were boxing.

Carlos Salas – Assault Family Violence

Salas is accused of assaulting his brother, who was bloody when police arrived. The men said they were boxing.

Albert Salas – Public Intoxication

Salas was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated in public.

Steven Arredondo – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Theft of Firearm

Arredondo was pulled over during a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen out of Taylor County. Arredondo is a known member of a street gang.

Joseph Villari – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DWLI

Villari was arrested during a traffic stop for having a meth pipe, marijuana, baggies, and a scale. He was also found to have no valid license.

Klaus Bense – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with/Fabricating Physical Evidence

Bense was pulled over for operating a bicycle after dark with no headlight. He initially fled police and found found to have concealed methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Christian Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contated in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Noe Wickliffe – Driving While Intoxicated

Wickliffe was pulled over for speeding and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. His blood was taken via warrant.

Caleb Holderfield – Failure to Identify

Holderfield was contacted during a traffic stop and lied about his identity numerous times.

Mitchell Duquette – Assault Family Violence

Duquette is accused of impeding his boyfriend’s airway during an argument. The vicitm did have visible injuries.

Faith Nichols – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Nichols was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and a subsequent search of her person yielded methamphetamine.

Jonathan Horton – Theft of Property, Warrant

Horton is accused of acting suspiciously at the self-checkout of an Abilene store. He and another individual are accused of taking $208 worth of merchandise. He was also found to have an active warrant.

Samantha Lozano – Theft of Property

Lozano is accused of acting suspiciously at the self-checkout of an Abilene store. He and another individual are accused of taking $208 worth of merchandise.

Tiffany Campbell – Driving While Intoxicated

Campbell was contacted after causing a crash and was found to be intoxicated.

Corey Hunter – Assault Family Violence

Hunter was contacted during a call for service and is accused of throwing his exgirlfriend on the gorund by the hair and hitting her during an arugment.

Justin Frauton – Assault Family Violence

Frauton is accused of punching his wife in the stomach during an argument.

Clay Chadwick – Public Intoxication, Warrant

Chadwaick was contacted at a local bar after threatening the staff and trying to fight other patrons. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and had an active warrant.

David Clifton – Warrant

Clifton was pulled over during a traffic stop and found to have 3 warrants for his arrest.

Manuel Collazo – Public Intoxication

Collazo is accused of trying to fight workers at a local business while intoxicated. He was showing signs of being intoxicated when officers arrived.

Marshay Sanders – Assault Family Violence, Criminal Mischief

Sanders is accused of assaulting her boyfriend druign a disturbance. He did have visible injuries. She also puched his $1,500 TV and threw a cooler into his windshield, causing $300 worth of damage.

Daniel Collazo – Public Intoxication, Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Collazo is accused of trying to fight workers at a local business and firing a weapn nearby. When officers arrived, he was showing signs of behing itnoxicated and admitted to firing rounds into the air.

Michael Kilgore – Public Intoxication

Kilgore was invoved in a hit and run. He was found to be intoxicated when he was contacted and was arrested.

Samuel Stillabower – Warrant

Stillabower was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted after his license plate showed unknown information. He consented for officers to search his person, which yielded a glass pipe with white residue, a marijuana pip, and five used marijuana cigarettes.

Patrick Bowerman – Assault Family Violence

Bowerman is accused of pushing his wife, causing her to fall. He then threw a vaccuum cleanear at her and hit her face multiple times.

Robert Johnson – Terroristic Threat

Johnson is accused of making threats during a disturbance at an Abilene motel.

Zaughbon Moore – Assault Family Violence

Moore is accused of punching his girlfriend in the head 10-20 times and also impdeing her breat thrett different times. The vicitm did have visible injuries.

Alberto Sandoval – Warrant

Sandoval was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Tristin Gary – Warrant

Gary was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.

Vinson Higginbotham – Aggravated Sexual Assault

Higginbotham is accused of brutally sexually assaulting his wife for 8 hours, using multiple objects to strangle and rape her while he beat her.