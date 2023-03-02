Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Building

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspected used bodily force to burglarize a business and steal an arc welder, battery, heater, and propane worth an estimated $1,000.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was causing a disturbance in south Abilene at a business he had been warned from previously.

1700 block of Wynchwood Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported identity theft.

100 block of Elm Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicles and took several items without permission.

900 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Burglary of Building

A victim reported two guitars worth more than $2,000 were stolen during a burglary.

4000 block of Richmond Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his truck was burglarized and several items were stolen.

1000 block of Justice Way – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole several items from his apartment.

2100 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft by Check

A report for Theft by Check was taken in Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for shoplifting in south Abilene.

3700 block of Scranton Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her sister hit her and caused her pain.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported $6,900 was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for fraud was taken in north Abilene.

5300 block of Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a suspect and she did have visible injury.

2300 block of Adam Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A report for Burglary of Motor Vehicle was taken after a suspect stole a tool bag, sporting goods, and a backpack.

1300 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her license plate was stolen in north Abilene.

Arrests

Jakeob Erwin – Warrant

Erwin was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and was found to have an active warrant.

Felisita Donaghey – Theft of Property

Donaghey was contacted during a shoplifting call at Dillard’s. She was seen taking items into a dressing room then leaving without the items. She had the stolen items in a suitcase.

David Cogburn – Evading Arrest

Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle, which was spotted on FM 600. Cogburn, who was driving, led officers on a chase. He was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Todd Lassiter – Failure to Identify

Lassiter was contacted in reference to a disturbance at H&R Block. He only identified himself as Johnny Appleseed and claimed he swallowed a kilo of cocaine.

Karl Hampton – Warrant

Hampton was contacted and found to have a warrant. He was then booked into jail.

Jacob Poor – Public Intoxication

Poor was contacted at an Abilene business and was acting intoxicated on an unknown substance. He admitted to smoking narcotics and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kendrick Word – Public Intoxication

Word was contacted after a fire behind a business in north Abilene. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Adreana Gomez – Warrant

Gomez was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Donald Stroope – Warrant

Stroope was contacted during a call for service and was found to have multiple warrants.

Eric Walker – Public Intoxication

Walker was contacted while walking in the middle of the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to consuming narcotics. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Jesse Simpson – Warrant

Simpson was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was found to have an active warrant.