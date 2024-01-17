Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of S 12th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported known suspects stole a TV and shoes from her.

1300 block of Green Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A reporting party advised unknown suspects stole a trailer worth $1,000.

200 block of Green Street – Burglary of Building

A storage unit worth $3,000 was reported stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A social security card was reported stolen.

7500 block of Lake Ridge Parkway – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm was reported stolen.

5800 block of Oakmont Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A south Abilene resident reported her home was burglarized.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

900 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported juveniles broke his windows.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assault Family Violence

A citizen reported his brother assaulted him over an argument about a vehicle.

900 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Assault

A victim reported his son physically assaulted him and took his phone.

300 block of Palm Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported unknown suspects made an entry into her south Abilene home and took a TV, refrigerator, and air conditioner.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business stated a suspect took food from a delivery driver without paying.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Kidnapping

A victim reported her boyfriend threatened her with a bat and made her remain at his residence.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was issued a citation for theft of property.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violation of protective order.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Fraudulent Possession of Controlled Substance

A victim reported she went to pick up her Subutex prescription, but it had already been picked up.

1600 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A man and his wife were in an argument because she was seeing another man. He took her phone and the argument became physical. It’s unclear who was the primary aggressor.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Assault

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend.

Arrests

D’Jhaquariah Kleckley – Possession of Controlled Substance

Joe Barrientos – Warrant

Mario Garcia – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Adrian Gonzales – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

Matthew Turner – No Driver License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate

Kelsey Creek – Theft of Property

Darius Brown – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Lauren Gotelaere – Public Intoxication

Michael Land – Kidnapping