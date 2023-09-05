Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Shelton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A work truck worth $30,000 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

2900 block of Oak Ridge Court – Theft of Firearm

Two firearms worth $800 were reported stolen in Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his bank card and payroll card were stolen by a known suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A cellphone was reported stolen.

2300 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported their bicycle worth $500 was damaged and stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect was expecting payment for work that was never completed.

1200 block of Elmwood Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for use of identifying information was taken.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Food worth $322 was reported stolen in Abilene.

4000 block of Ligustrum Drive – Assault

Police responded to a south Abilene residence in reference to a disturbance in progress.

3200 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Habitation

3900 block of Wisteria Way – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

ID was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Habitation

1700 block of N 15th Street – Assault

A patient with Alzheimer’s is accused of assaulting staff members at a north Abilene care facility.

600 block of EN 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress in north Abilene.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Glasses and makeup were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene business reported a suspect threw a brick through their window, and a report for criminal mischief was taken.

1200 block of Musken Road – Robbery

A known suspect confronted a victim over money she was owed.

2900 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

Two wigs worth $140 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

$1,750 in cash was reported stolen from luggage at an Abilene motel room.

2700 block of Grape Street – Criminal Mischief/Impair/Interrupt Public Service

A victim reported a suspect stole electricity from his home by using an extension cord.

3100 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A camera and coins worth $6,000 were reported stolen in Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were arrested for shoplifting in north Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for shoplifting in north Abilene.

4200 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A license plate worth $1 was reported stolen from a south Abilene hotel.

600 block of S Leggett Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a report of slashed tires in north Abilene.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Pregnant Person

A report for assault family violence was taken.

2000 block of N 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A female was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend in north Abilene.

1200 block of Cherry Street – Assault Pregnant Person

A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene.

1300 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported an iPad worth $200 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene hotel reported their property was damaged.

4600 block of Coachlight Road – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A report for stolen vehicle was taken.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

A Burglary of Habitation report was completed in south Abilene.

200 block of Mulberry Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A vicitm reported he was threatened by a suspect during an argument.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported he was in fear of his safety after a family member threatened to harm him.

2100 block of W Stamford Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was contacted on a property he had been previously warned of criminal trespassing on.

2400 block of Green Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was taken at north Abilene. A toolbox and wallet were reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect intentionally damaged her property.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

4200 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a video game worth $280 from him in south Abilene.

2000 block of Summers Street – Theft of Property

A boat worth $500 was reported stole in north Abilene.

600 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was pushed by a suspect during a verbal argument.

1000 block of S Clack Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless BI

2000 block of Over Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect in Abilene.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assault Family Violence

A man reported he was assaulted by a family member at a south Abilene hotel.

2500 block of S 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend.

800 block of Mulberry Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his girlfriend in north Abilene.

Arrests

Blake Brewer – Warrant

Brewer was contacted at a local business and was found to have active warrants for his arrest.

Randall Wilson – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Possession of Controlled Substance

Wilson was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Nelson Davis – Public Intoxication

Davis was contacted because he was intoxicated and scaring guests at an Abilene hotel.

Tamatha McKinney – Burglary Habitation Simple Assault

McKinney is accused of forcing her way into her former roommate’s hotel room and striking the roommate in the face and chest multiple times.

Michelle Martinez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Martinez was contacted during a burglary and was arrested.

Roman Munoz – Driving While Intoxicated

Munoz was contacted after he was seen asleep in a running vehicle in the roadway. He was arrested for DWI.

Colton Gregg – Warrant

Gregg was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dakayla Reed – Theft of Property

Reed was contacted during a shoplifting call and was arrested.

Delores Ward – Theft of Property

Ward was contacted during a report for shoplifting and was arrested.

Clarence Dannar – Warrant

Dannar was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Roxalys Rodriguez Gonzalez – Theft of Property

Gonzalez was contacted by police in reference to a theft in progress and was arrested.

Christopher Allred – Warrant

Allred was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Rashell Preslar – Warrant, Evading Arrest, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Preslar was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs.

Christian Martinez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of controlled substances.

Frank Guiterrez – Evading Arrest Detention

Gutierrez was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested after he got out of his vehicle and fled.

Mytreea Lawson – Assault Family Violence

Lawson was contacted during a disturbance call and was arrested.

Joddie Johnson – Public Intoxication

Johnson was contacted during a disturbance where he threw an alcoholic beverage at his pregnant girlfriend’s car.

Tamara Branton – Warrant

Branton was contacted while walking and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Lisa Lott – Assault Family Violence

Lott was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested.

Lacy Roche – Possession of Controlled Substance

Roche was arrested for possession of controlled substance.

Francisco Honesto – Public Intoxication

Honesto was contacted while walking in the roadway and was arrested for public intoxication.

Ricky Williams – Possession of Controlled Substance

Williams was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Melvin Ochoa-Soto – Display Fictitious License Plate

Ochoa-Soto was contacted for displaying a fictitious license plate and was arrested.

Gilbert Chacon – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated

Chacon was contacted after he was found asleep in his vehicle after hitting a fixed object then fleeing the scene.

David Martin – Public Intoxication

Martin was seen walking in the middle of the street and was arrested for public intoxication.

Clarance Williams – Injury to Child, Warrant

Williams was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of grabbing a victim by the throat and throwing her onto the concrete, causing her to hit her head.

Cendrick Brown – Warrant

Brown was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jose Lopez-Avilez – Public Intoxication

Lopez-Avilez was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was also found to have an open can of alcohol.

Don Allen – Assault Family Violence

Allen was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for assault family violence.

Jovanna Flores – Assault Family Violence

Flores was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested.

Esmerelda Chacon – Public Intoxication

Chacon was contacted while walking in the middle of the road and was arrested for public intoxication.