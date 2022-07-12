Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of S Bowie Street – Harassment

A victim reported a known suspect is harassing her



2200 block of S 33rd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was burglarized and a knife was stolen



3100 block S 11th Street – Forgery Financial

A victim reported her sister forged their father’s signature, enabling her to take money in the amount of $2,500 to $30,000



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported two transactions on his card that were not authorized



3000 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole her cell phone worth $230



1900 block of Henson Street – Theft of Property

A landlord reported her ex-tenant stole items from her



4600 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A local business reports an employee admitted to stealing cash from the business for months by making fraudulent returns and forging customer’s signatures



1500 block of Avenue D – Criminal Mischief

A female reported unknown suspects caused damage to her property



4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported she had several fraudulent charges on her account, amounting to almost $5000.



2000 block of N 9th Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A female reported her ex-boyfriend posted inappropriate pictures of her online



600 block of S Bowie Street – Theft of Mail

A victim reported shorts, a game, and medication valued at $70 was taken from the mail



1400 block of Hope Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A female reported unknown suspects stole her vehicle from her residence while she was gone.



1000 block of S 13th Street – Theft of Mail

Doorbell footage shows an unknown suspect take two pairs of shoes from the victim’s porch, valued at $100.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person stole her wallet, containing her drivers license, insurance card, and credit cards.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.



600 block of Westwood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her during an argument and tore her bra.



1700 block of S 12th Street – Criminal Mischief

A window was reported damaged



1200 block of Vine Street – Criminal Mischief



2300 block of Brentwood Drive – Criminal Mischief



Arrests



Nicole Catania – Warrant

Catania was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant

Paul Zabihian – Warrant

Zabihian was contacted at a south Abilene restaurant and found to have active warrants



Danny Herrera – Warrant

Herrera was arrested for an active warrant and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana



Charles Weese – Public Intoxication

Weese was contacted at the Abilene library after falling onto the floor while trying to sit in a chair. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and officers smelled alcohol on his person. Several open containers of alcohol were found in his backpack. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Emilio Santibanez – Warrant

Santibanez was contacted during a search for a suspicious person and found to have two active warrants



Bradley Vickers – Public Intoxication

Vickers was found asleep in his vehicle and when officers contacted him, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Nathan Barham – Warrant

Barham was contacted for not obeying a red light while on his bicycle and found to have an active warrant.