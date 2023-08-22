Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

500 block of Sammons Street – Warrant

A checkbook was reported stolen.

2800 block of Antilley Road – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call where a suspect used a tool to break open a mailbox.

3700 block of Amarillo Street – Theft of Material

Metal wiring was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Amarillo Street.

1600 block of Swenson Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

1000 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report for aggravated assault was taken.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.

300 block of Washington Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect entered a home without permission and stole property.

200 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

2400 block of S 1st Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault.

3800 block of Purdue Lane – Assault Family Violence

A suspect reported his girlfriend assaulted him in south Abilene.

3400 block of Rebecca Lane – Criminal Mischief

A report was completed for criminal mischief on the 3400 block of Rebecca Lane.

2300 block of Jeanette Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with his phone.

2700 block of N 18th Street – Aggravated Robbery

A suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole a Playstation.

Arrests

Cornelius Debe – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Debe was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for criminal trespass.

Shantera Battee – Warrant, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Burglary of Habitation

Battee was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested. She was found to be in possession of a stolen checkbook. She admitted to stealing the checkbook and later forging several checks.

Colby Mitchell – Warrant

Mitchell was contacted during a check welfare call and was arrested in reference to an active warrant.

Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication

Rumfield was seen lying on the sidewalk and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Edy Farley – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant, Tampering/Fabricating with Physical Evidence

Farley was contacted during a traffic stop, where she was found to be concealing methamphetamine inside her person.

Jose Renteria – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Renteria was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Yvonne Rodriguez – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Renteria was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Brandon Zirkle – Disorderly Conduct

Zirkle was contacted while fully naked in front of an Abilene nail salon. He couldn’t tell officers why he was naked and said he just “wanted to be”. He kept employees from entering their place of work and was arrested for exposing himself in a reckless manner in public.

Carlos Aguillon – Driving While Intoxicated

Aguillon was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Megan Olvera – Warrant

Olvera was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants.