Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Assualt

A 43-year-old female reported that she was assaulted by her 33-year-old boyfriend.

2700 block of Melissa Lane – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported that their Taurus firearm was stolen.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Service

The victim sold a $3,600 Suzuki Motorcycle on Facebook marketplace. The suspect paid with a check that was determined to be counterfeit.

9th Street and Congress – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A 39-year-old female reported that her white 2002 Nissan Maxima was stolen after her husband left it in front of a friend’s house near the intersection of 9th Street and Congress.

3000 block of East Lake Road – Theft of Property

A water buoy was located in the 3000 block of West Lake Road. The buoy was found to be taken from Lake Fort Phantom and belonged to the City of Abilene. It was returned to the lake.

800 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Forgery

A defendant was contacted for a forgery in process at a business and was found trying to cash a fraudulent check.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assualt

A report was taken for assault.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Theft of Property

A female reported that her vehicle was stolen. After the report was taken, the vehicle was recovered at a south-side residence. This case will be inactive.

900 block of Cedar Street – Theft of Firearm

A 29-year-old reported that someone stole his firearm from his vehicle.

1000 block of South Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief with no known suspect.

200 block of North Bowie Drive – Criminal Mischief

A 70-year-old reported his vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect. Damages are estimated to be $750.

900 block of Parsons Road – Assualt

A report was taken for a Class A Assault Family Violence.

Arrests

Jadera Hannon – Forgery, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Fraud

Hannon was contacted in reference to forgery in process at Prosperity Bank on North Judge Ely Boulevard. Hannon traveled to Abilene from another city and intentionally attempted to pass a counterfeit check.

Bethany McDorman – Warrant/Theft of Property

McDorman was contacted during an armed subject call. The defendant was shown to have a warrant and was transported to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Tracy Keele – Public Intoxication

The defendant was observed to wander in the street and urinate on the calling party’s property. When contacted by police, Keele had glazed bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and had trouble communicating. Keele admitted to drinking alcohol, did not know where he was, and did not have a place to stay. He was determined to be a danger to himself and others and was arrested.

Juan Roman – Reckless Driving

Police responded to a disturbance call at the Abilene Swim Club. The caller stated a brown truck was doing donuts and speeding up and down Ruidosa. Roman yielded to lights and sirens and was placed under arrest.

Larry Knox – Criminal Trespass

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress. Through a records check, Knox was found to have been warned of criminal trespass by an APD officer prior to this incident and was taken into custody.

Amy Seaborn – Assault

A calling party advised that several people were fighting in the front yard. APD arrived on scene and found Seaborn to be the primary aggressor and, due to all those involved living together, was placed under arrest to prevent further violence.

Demarkus Wilson – Evading Arrest Detention

Dispatch received a call stating that a male and female were physically fighting, and the male possibly had a firearm. Wilson was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Glenn Smith – Tampering Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Smith was seen tampering with evidence by throwing illegal narcotics from the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Felicia Benivamondez – Assualt

Benivamondez’s spouse reported that he was punched in the head multiple times, scratched in the face and had visible injuries. Benivamondez was placed under arrest for Assault Bodily Injury Family Violence.

William Vancamp – Fail to ID, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Vancamp was contacted as a passenger in a motor vehicle in response to a disturbance in progress. Vancamp gave multiple different names and dates of birth and was booked into the Taylor County Jail.

John Robbins – Public Intoxication

Robbins had generated multiple calls for service over several hours and was progressively getting worse. He was deemed to be a danger to himself and others and was placed under arrest for Class C Public Intoxication.