Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Grove Street – Theft of Property

Two rings and two necklaces worth more than $10,000 combined were reported stolen in north Abilene.

3400 block of Santa Monica Drive – Theft of Property

Tools and a tool bag were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a suspect was trespassing in north Abilene.

700 block of Mossy Oak Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him.

3000 block of Russell Avenue – Criminal Trespass Habitation

A realtor reported an unknown suspect was squatting in a property her agency is managing.

800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A theft occurred at a north Abilene store.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A victim reported her purse was stolen after she left it in a basket at north Walmart.

3100 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect threw a brick through the door of a community center.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was taken.

300 block of Briarwood Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported two handguns were stolen from his vehicle.

1600 block of Glenwood Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a stolen trailer.

2600 block of Old Anson Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in north Abilene.

Arrests

Randy Chapman – Public Intoxication

Chapman is accused of exposing himself at a north Abilene fast food establishment and was arrested.

Charie Fulton – Warrant

Fulton was contacted in reference to active warrants and was arrested.

Coleton Stirman – Criminal Trespass

Stirman is accused of trespassing at an Abilene business.

Curtis Williams – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Williams was contacted in reference to a wanted person and fled from police instead of stopping. He was later caught in a back alley.

Richard Ray – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Ray is accused of trying to stab someone who knocked on his door in reference to a noise issue. He did cut the victim’s hand during a struggle.

George Brown – Theft of Property

Brown is accused of stealing a vehicle out of Merkel and was arrested.