Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

Police received a report of damage done to a piece of heavy equipment over the weekend, likely by juvenile suspects.

3800 block of Concord Drive – Criminal Mischief

A man called police to report a disturbance between his daughter and her ex-boyfriend that happened in his backyard.

800 block of Hickory Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a suspect entered his house and stole a ladder worth $50.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-common law spouse at a south Abilene apartment complex.

100 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim called police after leaving her wallet at a business with $300 in cash inside.

3100 block of S 23rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her, causing injury and pain.

1100 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim called police to report his ex-girlfriend damaged his property.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for credit card abuse was taken in south Abilene.

100 block of Mulberry Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported his business was burglarized.

4300 block of Velta Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim in south Abilene reported an unknown suspect stole his identity and used it to buy things.

5300 block of Questa Drive – Theft of Property

A license plate was reported stolen.

1000 block of E Hwy 80 – Criminal Trespass

A man was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

1900 block of Oak Street – Assault Family Violence

A man reported his wife assaulted him but he didn’t want to press charges.

100 block of Mulberry Street – Burglary of Building

Officers responded to a burglary in progress where a cart and beer were reported stolen.

Arrests

Eric Walker – Burglary of Vehicle

Walker is accused of entering and Frito Lay truck and going through boxes in the back. He was seen exiting the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Trevion Ross – Failure to Identify

Ross is accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a backyard disturbance.

Kelsee Parsons – Warrant

Parsons was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Gregory Ragle – Criminal Trespass

Ragel was contacted during a criminal trespass call at a local gas station. He was found sitting at the property.

Donald Jenkinson – Warrant

Jenkinson was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress call and was found to have an active warrant.

Charles Carter – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Carter was contacted during a traffic violation and was found to have a weapon and marijuana in his vehicle.

Shannon Cannon – Warrant

Cannon was contacted during a suspicious person call and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

James Dunn – Burglary of Building

Dunn was contacted during a burglary and was seen loading beer onto a cart.

Tramaine Davis – Driving While Intoxicated

Davis was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated.