Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of S 2nd Street – Theft of Property

A general manager reported a trailer worth $4,000 was stolen.

1900 block of Shelton Street – Graffiti

A north Abilene business reported someone spray painted their property with graffiti.

1200 block of S San Jose Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a disturbance between him and his girlfriend became violent.

4100 block of Bob-O-Link Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect is accused of stealing a catalytic converter worth $4,000.

2200 block of S 28th Street – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-husband was harassing her at work and home.

6600 block of Summerwood Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported a trailer worth $1,800 was stolen from their property.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported cologne worth $400 was stolen.

600 block of EN 15th Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges worth $827 were placed against her debit card.

1800 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone worth $300 was stolen.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was seen consuming alcohol in the restroom of a supermarket.

1700 block of Fannin Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a victim got mad at a suspect and punched him in the face.

1100 block of Amarillo Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene residence where a victim reported her stepfather slammed her on some concrete.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his wallet was stolen from a hotel by a known suspect.

11300 block of Breeze Road – Criminal Mischief

A vehicle was damaged at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene.

800 block of Cypress Street – Violation of Bond

An offender was arrested for violation of a protective order.

2200 block of Green Street – Possession of Controlled Substance

An Abilene business owner reported alarms going off at his closed business.

Arrests

Steven Holt – Warrant

Holt was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Nicholas Goodman – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana

Goodman was seen throwing a clear baggie out of his passenger side window. When approaching, officers detected the odor of marijuana. He was then found to have thrown marijuana out the window.

Chance Franklin – Warrant

Franklin was contacted in reference to a warrant and was arrested.

Jason Barham – Driving With License Invalid

Barham was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to not have a valid license.

Chad Wright – Warrant

Wright was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Nicholas Foreman – Warrant

Foreman was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Laura Casagrande – Warrant

Casagrande was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Autumn Price – Theft of Property

Price was caught on camera stealing items from an Abilene store and placing them in her purse.

Brian Eager – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Eager was seen consuming alcohol in the restroom of an Abilene supermarket. He passed all points of sale without paying.

Joan Soto – Assault Family Violence

Soto was contacted during a call for service, where she is accused of punching her husband in the face. He did have visible injury under his left eye, causing him pain.

Stephen Jimenez – Warrant

Jimenez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Kevin Belcher – Public Intoxication

Belcher was contacted in reference to a call for service, where he was acting intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kristopher Mayo – Driving While Intoxicated

Mayo was contacted in reference to a motor vehicle accident, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested and his blood was drawn via consent.

Rachel Nygaard – Driving While Intoxicated

Adriana Garcia – Violation of Bond, Possession of Controlled Substance

Garcia was contacted after she was seen to be in violation of a protective order. A subsequent search of her person yielded methamphetamine.

Brady Rhoton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary of Coin Operated Machine

Rhoton was contacted by an ice machine. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and said he had been sleeping in the parking lot. There had been multiple trips of the alarm at the ice machine recently. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics in Rhoton’s vehicle. A subsequent search yielded two cash boxes with cash that had been removed from the machine, as well as narcotics.

Deshaun Gentry – Evading Arrest

Gentry was contacted in reference to a theft at an Abilene store. He fled on foot and was arrested.