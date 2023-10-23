Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after allegedly assaulting her roommate.

200 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene library

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were arrested for trespassing and theft.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported $2,345 worth of fraudulent charges were made to his checking account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported $5,478 worth of charges were made on her debit card.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

2300 block of Minter Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her tires were damaged by a known suspect.

1500 block of Sylvan Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported two handguns were stolen by a former girlfriend.

6200 block of Hwy 83/83 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

1900 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a burglary of habitation call in south Abilene.

3000 block of Clinton Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend in north Abilene.

1800 block of Sylvan Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Police contacted an Abilene resident to receive a report of identity theft.

1300 block of N Arnold Boulevard – Harassment

A victim reported her former boyfriend is harassing her via text message.

1300 block of Expo Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A purse, cup, keys, and money was stolen during a vehicle burglary.

5400 block of Texas Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family was taken in south Abilene. A victim was struck by her boyfriend.

5600 block S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was taken on the 600 block of Sayles Boulevard.

3000 block of W I-20 – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

A suspect was contacted after wrecking his vehicle and was found to have 3 outstanding traffic warrants for his arrest.

1400 block of Fannin Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene.

3000 block of W Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

An arrest was made for assault family violence in north Abilene after a call for service.

2300 block of Bishop Road – Assault Family Violence

A female reported her boyfriend assaulted her at her residence and the suspect was arrested.

800 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect hit a window at a north Abilene business and shattered the window.

2400 block of W Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect reported her boyfriend assaulted and choked her. She had no visible injury and was very intoxicated.

2100 block of Scottish Road – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm worth $350 was stolen from his hotel room.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An iPad worth $1,130 was reported stolen.

1700 block of N 16th Street – Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card

A report for debit/credit card abuse was taken in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was arrested after returning to a north Abilene grocery store she had been trespassed from in the past.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken in north Abilene.

4700 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A theft report was taken in south Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting a victim in a north Abilene hotel.

2500 block of Grape Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

800 block of Woodlawn Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for assaulting his adult son.

2200 block of Oakland Drive – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect assaulted a victim in Abilene.

300 block of Wall Street – Burglary of Building

A suspect was found inside a vacant building during a check and was caught carrying rolls of copper wire.

1000 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a chair, radio, utensil, and speak were stolen off his porch during the night.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A suspect reported his truck was stolen from a store parking lot while he was inside shopping.

3200 block of Pine Street – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported his disabled daughter is being exploited by known suspects.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported two cell phones were stolen.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

An Abilene business manager reported a suspect stole shoes from a display shelf.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a known suspect threatened to commit an offense involving violence to her property.

4000 block of Russell Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

5600 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his ex-wife took his cell phone during a fight.

100 block of Ross Avenue – Continuous Violence Against the Family

A report and arrest was completed for continuous violence against the family.

4200 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A cell phone was reported stolen.

1100 block of Graham Street – Theft of Property

Arrests

Dorothy Smith – Assault Family Violence

Coleton Stirman – Criminal Trespass

James Davis – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Kelci Jones – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Krista Lucas – Criminal Trespass

Tommy Allred – Possession of Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Taylor Alvis – Assault Family Violence

Brenton Davis – Criminal Trespass

Robert Hazelwood – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Public Intoxication

Amanda Blair – Failure to Identify, Warrant, Theft of Property

Jennifer Carrion – Possession of Controlled Substance

Brandon Denney – Driving While Intoxicated

John Brown – Warrant

Scotty Allen – Noise Violation

Justin Wilson – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Warrant, Assault Peace Officer, Assault Peace Officer

Chon Munoz – Assault Family Violence

Shinerra Rankins – Assault Family Violence

Melissa McMinn – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance

Stephan Collins – Assault Family Violence

Paul Moreno – Public Intoxication

Annette Lima – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Adrian Medrano – Assault Family Violence

David Guerrero – Warrant

Jeremiah Smith – Burglary of Building

Isabel Gamez Benitez – Public Intoxication

Buttch Janes – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Tabitha Barton – Possession of Marijuana

Wynter Habekott – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bryan Adams – Continuous Violence Against Family