Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of S 32nd Street – Burglary of Building

A south Abilene business was broken into and a golf cart and air compressor worth $6,800 were reported stolen.

100 block of College Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported she purchased a vehicle and equipment for her friend under her name but the friend won’t give the items back. The value of the stolen goods is $82,300.

1300 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Trespass

A victim stated her residence was broken into two days ago.

100 block of College Drive – Aggravated Assault Bodily Injury

Police responded to an aggravated assault in north Abilene where a victim stated he was struck by a vehicle on purpose.

1200 block of Fulwiler Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her vyvanse pills worth $100 had been stolen.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing more than $250 woth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

5800 block of Hartford Street – Assault

A victim reported that she was assaulted by her son’s girlfriend.

2100 block of Pine Street – Theft by Check

An Abilene supermarket reported theft.

4500 block of S Clack Street – Credit Card Abuse

A victim reported a case of fraud.

800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

The general manager of UHaul reported a van was stolen.



5300 block of Belton Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported his landlord entered his home without permission.



5400 block of Questa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged after someone threw a piece of concrete through their windshield.



3100 block of Oldham Lane – Burglary of Building

A south Abilene convenience store was burglarize.



2400 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Forgery

A known subject passed a check that caused a business to lose money



900 block of Mulberry Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect used her debit card to purchase goods.



800 block of Orange Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend shoved her head into a couch cushion.



2300 block of Glenwood Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance where a stepmother and daughter got into an altercation over a tablet.



5000 block of Highway 277 S – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury

An employee of a car was made threatening hand gestures.



2100 block of N 6th Street 0 Terroristic Threat of Family

A suspect threatened to burn down his grandparents house and kill them.



2300 block of Bishop Road – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported his co-worker’s son placed a gun on the counter during a verbal altercation.



1200 block of Judge Ely Blvd – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

An elderly victim was assaulted by a suspect in north Abilene.



600 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband had assaulted her. She did have visible injuries and the suspect also interfered with a 9-1-1 call.



1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Violation of Bond

A suspect was arrested for violation of bond conditions.



500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took his vehicle without consent.



5500 block of N 1st Street – Burglary of Building

A suspect is accused of taking tape an insulation from a job site.



700 block of EN 16th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her ipad worth $450 was stolen.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft in north Abilene.



1200 block of Graham Street – Assault

A victim reported an unidentified suspect assaulted her in the alley.



1000 block of Butternut Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect who was no longer at the scene.



4100 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported is vehicle was stolen in south Abilene overnight. A toolbox and camera were also inside.



1700 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported three unidentified men attempted to rob him with a knife. He says he fought them off and ran. The victim was not injured and did not lose any property.



900 block of Vine Street- Terroristic Threat

A victim reported his brother made a terroristic threat toward him and his property.



2900 block of 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief report at a south Abilene motel.



1200 block of Shelton Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in north Abilene.



1900 block of Pine Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault at an Abilene hospital.

Arrests

Analiz Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.



Heather Tijerina – Theft of Property

Tijerina is accused of taking $250 worth of items from an Abilene store.



Delilah Sherman – Public Intoxication

Sherman is accused of urinating on a floor of a home and becoming violent toward the residents. She was sitting on a curb when police contacted her and was arrested of Public Intoxication.



Alexander Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted during a call for service.



Cody Helmers – Public Intoxication

Helmers was contacted for being passed out in the middle of an alleyway. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.



Sarah Chavarria – Driving While Intoxicated

Chavarria was contacted following an accident. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.191 and 01.90. She was arrested.



Justin Sivley – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Sivley was pulled over for speeding and was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.



Trokecha Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith is accused of damaging her mother’s screen door during an argument. She was acting aggressive and showing signs of being intoxicated when police arrived and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.



Rowdy Chavez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest

Chavez was contacted on a bicycle near the scene of a theft where he matched the suspect description. He rode away from officers and instigated a chase. Once caught, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.



Johnny Beaver – Assault Threat/Contact

Beaver was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he’s accused of threatening to snap his roommates neck while she was hiding from him.



Robert Finley – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Finley was contacted during a traffic stop for swerving and failing to maintain a consistent speed. He had expired registration and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He refused to take field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via warrant.



Kevin Hobbs – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify

Hobbs was contacted in reference to an active arrest warrant and was arrested. He kept giving a false name to police and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.



Kenneth Wortham – Driving While Intoxicated

Wortham was pulled over for running a red light. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.197 and 0.195.



Niel Thames – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Thames is accused of being near a party he was not supposed to be round per his bond conditions and was arrested.



Jason Aznaran – Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

Aznaran is accused of hitting his wife in the face, causing visible injury. He also forced a hang up when she called 9-1-1.



Klaus Bense – Warrant

Bense was contacted during a follow up call and was found to have an active warrant

Christian Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Garcia was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to signal and swerving. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.131 and 0.124.



Cristian Castillo – Assault Family Violence

Castillo was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of pushing his girlfriend and holding her down while they were fighting.



Eddie Love – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Love is accused of banging on his girlfriend’s door even though he is supposed to have no communication with her.



Drucilla Fields – Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant

Fields was contacted during an assault. She was showing signs of being intoxicated on a controlled substance and was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as a firearm.



John Pierce – Burglary of Building

Pierce is accused of being in possession of a cart used to steal copper and others items from an apartment complex. He was also caught taking metal and insulation. When officers found him in a vacant building, he had a pair of wire cutters and other tools often used for wire theft.

Tristan Smith – Theft of Property

Smith is accused of taking $225 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.



Bobby Rogers – Disorderly Conduct

Rogers is accused of exposing his private body parts in front of multiple citizens and police officers at an Abilene store.



Cody Rowden – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Rowden is accused of violatinghis bond conditions by being near a protected person.



Kevin Findley – Possession of Controlled Substance

Findley was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to signal while turning. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine in his passenger seat and in the console.