Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken

3500 block of Curry Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A watch was reported stolen during a burglary.

1600 block of Vogel Avenue – Theft of Property

A bicycle and tools were reported stolen.

3100 block of S 14th Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A fraudulent use or possession of information and theft of property report was taken.

00 block of Cactus Trail – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for use/possession of identifying information was taken.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass and was warned to not return to the property.

3800 block of Notre Dame Circle – Theft of Service

A report for theft was taken in south Abilene.

1700 block of Lillius Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-roommates took several items after leaving her residence over the course of two months.

1500 block of Yorktown Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence after two of her roommates reported assault.

2700 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene.

2000 block of Mimosa Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a suspect was seen inside his vehicle taking property.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect at a north Abilene bar.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A traffic stop in north Abilene led to a fraud investigation.

1100 block of Musken Road – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in north Abilene.

2200 block of Vine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his trailer, scaffold, and ladder were stolen from in front of his home.

600 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Habitation

A resident in north Abilene reported his residence was broken into by an unknown suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect kicked her car twice, causing damage.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his girlfriend took the key to his vehicle and gave it to an unknown suspect. Multiple items are now missing.

2400 block of Glendale Drive – Assault Family Violence

2000 block of N 12th Street – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect broke multiple windows at an Abilene apartment complex and kicked in the front door. Damages are estimated at $3,500.

00 block of Cactus Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-husband took two laptops from her house.

3900 block of Whittier Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported at a south Abilene residence.

2900 block of N 2nd Street – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported he was robbed with a deadly weapon by three unknown individuals.

2500 block of Minter Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a domestic disturbance, where a suspect is accused of assaulting her boyfriend.

200 block of Cypress Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene after a known suspect broke the door to a business.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Building

A resident reported an unknown suspect stole items from their apartment complex’s storage unit, including a couch, fishing poles, a weed cutter, a cooler, a tackle box, and a walker.

3100 block of S 2nd Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a possibly known suspect entered her home while she was at work.

500 block of N Pioneer Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested after receiving several warning regarding criminal trespass.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

A victim stated a known suspect kicked her drivers side mirror, causing damage.

00 block of Tamarisk Circle – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported in south Abilene.

5100 block of Questa Drive – Assault Family Violence

600 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Habitation

A speaker was reported stolen from a north Abilene residence.

Arrests

Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication with Prior Convictions

Robert Reed – Warrant

Zachary Pringle – Assault Family Violence

Jose Garza – Public Intoxication

Chester Minor – Warrant

Chase Beedy – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass

Toya Garrett – Assault Family Violence

Victoria Miller – Assault Family Violence, Assault

Christina Dansby – Burglary of Vehicle, Public Intoxication

Joe Alvarez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with/Fabricating Physical Evidence

Brittany Marquez-Ramirez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Kenneth Gann – Possession of Controlled Substance

Jessica McMillan – Public Intoxication

Frank Vickers – Driving While Intoxicated

Joe Simmons – Public Intoxication

Richard Kelly – Theft of Property

Lourdes Carter – Warrant

Draco Johnson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Manuela Nunez Burciaga – Warrant

Thomas Edmondson – Driving While Intoxicated

Samantha Valencia – Assault Family Violence

Gerardo Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Nathan Deleon – Driving While Intoxicated

Eddie Pugh – Criminal Trespass

Cara Hill – Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

Abelardo Ledesma – Warrant

Alayna Young – Assault Family Violence

Kevin Belcher – Criminal Trespass

Alvin Bentancur – Public Intoxication

Jaquarius Harper – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Walking on Wrong Side of Road

Jennifer Olvera – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Marijuana