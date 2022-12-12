Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2700 block of E Lake Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a wallet and multiple bottles of cologne were stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3400 block of Santa Monica Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a backpack worth $100.

1800 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A victim reported she woke up to find a known suspect she had warned of criminal trespass before inside her home.

2900 block of Salinas Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took tools and a tool bag from his vehicle.

700 block of EN 14th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a wallet was stolen from her vehicle after an unknown suspect broke a window to get inside.

3400 block of Santa Monica Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone entered his vehicle without permission. Nothing was stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Robbery

A victim reported he was walking at a park in south Abilene when a suspect pulled up and demanded money. The suspect fled when the victim called 9-1-1. Police did not include the location of the park in their reports.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of ID

A victim reported a suspect stole her wallet and attempted to use her credit/debit card.

2700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took her wallet and credit cards from a locked vehicle.

3100 block of High Meadows Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a cellphone, headphones, a bag, wallet, blanket, and more during a vehicle burglary.

2700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person used her debit card at a south Abilene business after it was stolen from her residence.

2700 block of E Lake Road – Theft of Vehicle

An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from an Abilene apartment complex.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend choked her multiple times, impeding her breathing.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in north Abilene.

1500 block of E Stamford Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a bag full of documents from a north Abilene hotel.

1100 block of Fannin Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

6200 block of Highway 83-84 – Public Intoxication

A suspect was arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of Identifying Information in south Abilene.

1000 block of Butternut Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by an unknown suspect in south Abilene. She did have visible injuries.

600 block of Butternut Street – Deadly Conduct

A south Abilene convenience store was burglarized.

700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting her girlfriend in north Abilene.

2500 block of S 19th Street – Assault

A suspect is accused of assaulting two victims during a dispute.

3200 block of S 27th Street – Criminal Mischief

A business owner reported two unknown suspects attempted to break in.

4200 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported tools, cash, and a wallet were stolen during a vehicle burglary.

300 block of Seminole Road – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect entered a north Abilene residence and stolen a firearm, tool, and jewelry.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole 32 items worth $503 from a north Abilene grocery store.

800 block of N 9th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect threw a large rock through the back door of a north Abilene residence, gaining entry. A neighbor was able to scare the suspect off before it took anything.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect took $55 worth of items from an Abilene store.

1800 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a $16,000 light fixture was stolen from his business’ property.

2800 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported in south Abilene where a victim was assaulted by an ex.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Assault Family Violence

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend threatened her and sent her repeated electronic communications.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

3000 block of Clinton Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a victim said a suspect held a gun to her head.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect threw a brick through one of her apartment windows.

1700 block of Highway 351 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect returned to a north Abilene convenience store after being previously warned of criminal trespass.

200 block of Sunset Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of throwing a victim to the floor during an argument where both parties shoved each other.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

$150 in cash was reported stolen in south Abilene.

700 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his son reported his car was stolen.

2400 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Firearm

1300 block of Andy Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported all four tires were stolen from his vehicle was it was sitting under a carport at an Abilene apartment complex.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A jacket worth $150 was reported stolen.

2800 block of Gilmer Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

Two wallets were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

2100 block of S 20th Street – Criminal Mischief

The front door of a business was broken while a clerk was inside.

3900 block of Grape Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

Arrests

Fred Morrow – Indecent Exposure

Morrow was contacted after he was found asleep in his vehicle with his genitals out from watching pornography. He was awoken and placed under arrest.

Monica Guajardo – Criminal Trespass

Guajardo was found inside a residence she had been criminally trespassed from before.

Rohullah Osmani – Assault Family Violence

Osmani is accused of hitting his girlfriend. She did have visible injuries but did not wish to press charges.

NAME REDACTED – Driving Under Influence <21 YOA

A 17-year-old driver was pulled over for running a red light and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He passed multiple field sobriety tests but was issued a citation due to his age. He was released to a responsible adult.

Dontae Carlino – Public Intoxication, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Carlino was contacted during a disturbance and a subsequent search of his belongings allowed officers to find 11 pieces of identifying information belonging to 4 different people.

Jaime Cardoza – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Cardoza is accused of firing shots in his backyard within city limits. Officers found a beer can with a bullet hole in the backyard and a 9mm handgun was seen on Cardoza’s dresser while he was talking to police.

Donna Montes – Warrant

Montes was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Steven Thomason – Public Intoxication

Thomason was seen walking up and down the street cussing people out. He was trying to pick a fight with someone and was showing signs of being intoxicated, so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

John Moreno – Warrant

Moreno was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Joseph McKinney – Public Intoxication, Warrant

McKinney was contacted during a disturbance at a local bar and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Roscoe Keys – Driving While Intoxicated

Keys was contacted after railing to stop at a stop sign and he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Hailey Russell – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance where Russell is accused of pulling her girlfriend to the ground during an argument and also punching her in the shoulder and chest.

Ladainian Diaz – Driving While Intoxicated

Diaz was contacted following a crash. He was seen trying to leave and also tried to hide from police. He was arrested for being intoxicated and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Faith Nichols – Warrant

Nichols was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jaca Taylor – Theft of Property, Warrant

Taylor is accused of stealing $503 worth of items from Walmart.

Vanessa Villarreal – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest

Villarreal was seen walking out of an Abilene store with several items worth $55.

Robert Shaw – Assault Family Violence

Shaw is accused of hitting his cousin in the eye, causing pain and drawing blood.

Armando Gomez – Warrant

Gomez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Zachery Esparza – Assault Family Violence

Esparza is accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument. He also took her to the floor. She admitted to hitting him with a plastic bat to stop the attack.

Joseph Ramirez – Warrant

Ramirez was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road and was found to have an active warrant.

Antonio Mendoza – Driving While Intoxicated

Mendoza was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane and almost driving into oncoming traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to having a couple of shots of alcohol. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted a passenger during a traffic stop, where a needle cap fell to the ground. A lawful search of the vehicle yielded two spoons with methamphetamine residue, 3 syringes, and a clear baggy full of methamphetamine. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Julia Ortega – Driving While Intoxicated

Ortega was pulled over for driving 57 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Rajan Cunningham – Failure to Identify

Cunningham was contacted during a house party and failed to provide his name a date of birth and was arrested.

Jake McCarthy – Driving While Intoxicated

McCarthy was involved in a vehicle collision. He had just left a local bar when he rear ended a vehicle at an intersection. He said he had been looking at his phone. He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Delio Diaz-Ortega – Evading Arrest Detention

Diaz-Ortega was pulled over for speeding and failed to stop. He was later located and arrested.

Charlie Torres – Criminal Trespass

Torres was contacted inside a store he had been previously trespassed from before.

Gabrielle Wright – Public Intoxication

Wright was contacted in reference to a check welfare call and she admitted to have just smoked meth. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Tyler Brown-Ellison – Assault Family Violence

Brown-Ellison was contacted during a disturbance, where is accused of throwing his girlfriend to the grould during an arugmentm causing her pain.

Juan Rodriguez – Assault Threaten Contact

Heather Surgeon – Warrant

Surgeon was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

NAME REDACATED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Three used syringes were found in her backpack.

Nicholas Guiles – Driving While Intoxicated

Guiles was contacted following a crash. He admitted to being the driver of a vehicle involved and that he had been consuming alcohol. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be .171 and .164.