Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of S 11th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known female damaged his door frame by forcing the door open while he was not home.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was taken in south Abilene.

1600 block of Sycamore Street – Burglary of Building

2800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported domestic violence in Abilene.

3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle call where a victim said she left her vehicle on the side of the road while she went to go get a tire for it, and when she returned, the vehicle was gone.

1800 block of Belmont Boulevard – Theft of Property

Two lawn mowers worth $500 were reported stolen in Abilene.

600 block of N Bowie Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for an assault in north Abilene.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for fraudulent use of identifying information has been made in south Abilene.

1700 block of N 12th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault in north Abilene.

400 block of Victoria Street – Assault

An unknown person assaulted a victim on the 400 block of Victoria Street.

300 block of Northway Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting her mother in north Abilene.

1300 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim came into a south Abilene store with a gunshot wound to his wrist. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Arrests

Santos Rocha – Criminal Trespass

Rocha is accused of trespassing at a storage facility he gained access to by crawling under the fence.

Darin Chenault – Public Intoxication

Chenault is accused of causing a disturbance at an Abilene motel while intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass

Walker is accused of trespassing at a property he had been warned from previously.

Kamariza Niyoyankunze – Forgery Financial

Niyoyankunze is accused of trying to cash a counterfeit/forged check in the amount of $7,181.

Alajah Davis – Assault Family Violence

Davis is accused of striking her mother in the face with a closed fist several times during an argument.