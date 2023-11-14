Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole a victim’s vehicle in the 1200 block of Kirkwood.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A report for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was taken.

2000 block of Edgemont Drive – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim provided a written statement which described his stepson hit him with a can of wasp spray.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

An Abilene business filed a report after they had rented several items of furniture and stopped making payments.

500 block of Sammons Street – Aggravated Assault – SBI

A victim was stabbed in the leg by an unknown suspect at a south Abilene residence. He was not able to provide a lot of information to police. He did sustain a serious bodily injury.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged her front door and went through her belongings.

1200 block of Portland Avenue – Assault

A victim was assaulted by his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

Arrests

Craig Campbell – Injury to Children/Elderly/Disabled, Interfer with Emergency Request for Assistance

Geleberto Ruiz – Theft of Property

Timothy Freeman – Warrant

Kevin Young – Public Intoxication

Raymond Tovar – Driving While Intoxicated, Obstruction or Retaliation