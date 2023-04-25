Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2200 block of Windsor Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported their $1,500 purse and $800 in cash was stolen from their vehicle.

4600 block of Royal Crest Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm worth $800 was stolen.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported she witnessed a known suspect take her ring worth $300.

3500 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen while she was at work. She did wish to press charges.

500 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect punched her several times in the face.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her necklace worth $500 was stolen.

1100 block of Graham Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim called police and reported his vehicle was stolen.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

Police were called to south Abilene for a report of a disturbance.

1100 block of Elm Street – Assault

A victim of assault reported he was hit by a known suspect.

1900 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

A victim reported he was stabbed in the shoulder by an unknown suspect.

800 block of Hwy 80 – Criminal Mischief

A citizen in north Abilene reported a known suspect came to her room and tried to confront her then damaged the tires on her vehicle.

1200 block of S Willis Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene art studio reported unknown suspect damaged several pieces of art and stole multiple pieces of art as well.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Deadly Conduct

Officers responded to a report of a terroristic threat at a south Abilene tavern.

4100 block of Brookhollow Drive – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown suspect attempted to burglarize their storage building. He fled after being noticed by homeowners.

Arrests

David Hall – Public Intoxication

Hall was contacted during an armed subject call at Hooters after he was bragging about having a firearm on his person. When officers arrived on scene, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and he admitted to smoking marijuana.

Henry Henderson – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Henderson was seen stumbling next to the highway then lying down in the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Ronnie Dawson – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Dawon was contacted during a disturbance and was seen concealing marijuana under the vehicle he was contacted in. He was also found to be in possession of Alprazolam.

Gillene Olivas – Theft of Property

Olivas was caught on video stealing a vehicle. She was arrested.

Dana Thompson – Warrant

Thompson was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Lowell Walker – Possession of Controlled Substance

Walker was contacted during a traffic stop where officers smelled marijuana. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Lauren Gotelaere – Warrant

Gotelaere was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Marty Stringer – Public Intoxication

Stringer was contacted in the parking lot of a local gym after he was seen beating up a sign. He was riding a bicycle possibly intoxicated. He was placed under arrest and was acting belligerent in the patrol vehicle. He was found to be intoxicated and an danger to himself and others.