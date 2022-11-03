Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his motorcycle worth $1,500 was stolen during the night or early morning.

1100 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was broken into and several items worth nearly $850 were stolen, including two firearms, a knife, and some binoculars.

1600 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

Suspects damaged the glass door at the back side of an Abilene business.

3800 block of High Meadows Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A theft of motor vehicle was reported in south Abilene, where a $400 firearm was stolen.

5300 block of N 9th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend hit her on the forehead with his fist during an argument.

6400 block of Bay Hill Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a call of criminal mischief, where the victim’s ex vandalized and stole his property, including a stereo, speaker, and amp. Stolen items are worth an estimated $2,000.

5400 block of Blue Quail Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in south Abilene.

1200 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

An employee of a north Abilene store is accused of theft.

1900 block of Pine Street – Theft of Firearms

Two firearms were reported stolen from a trailer.

1200 block N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

An employee of a north Abilene store is accused of theft.

1400 block of S Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect caused damage to a property.

1400 block of Overland Trail – Evading Arrest Detention

Police responded to a stolen vehicle in progress call in north Abilene. A suspect was arrested.

1400 block of N 3rd Street – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect walked onto a construction site and took and unknown number of items.

5300 block of Alamo Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

700 block of Cherry Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered.

1300 block of Cedar Street – Injury of Disabled Individual

A disabled individual reported the mother of his child threw a beer can at him, hitting him in the head.

2300 block of Kerry Lane – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $500 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

5800 block of Atlantic Drive – Theft of Property

A dog worth $125 was reported stolen and there is a suspect.

1400 block of Sayles Blvd – Burglary of Building

Officers responded to a south Abilene business, where a burglary had just occurred.

2700 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

400 block of Pine Street – Theft of Mail

Arrests

Eve Ortega – Warrant

Ortega was pulled over for a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Carlton Lovato – Public Intoxication

Officers contacted Lovato after staff at the Salvation Army reported he was highly intoxicated. When officers arrived, they found him opening consuming a jar of moonshine. He was arrested and a subsequent search of his bag yielded spiced run, tequila, and moonshine. He also said he took acid and needed medical clearance before he was booked into jail.

Hai Zhuang – Warrant

Zhuang was contacted during a search warrant execution and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Diesel Roe – Evading Arrest Detention, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Roe was found driving a stolen vehicle out of Callahan County. He fled from police and they had to detain him. He was found hiding from officers and arrested.

Raun Hunter – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Hunter was contacted in reference to an active warrant. He was a passenger in a vehicle which had a firearm and methamphetamine. The meth was found to be Hunter’s.

Roger Winchester – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Winchester was pulled over after a known wanted person was seen getting to his car. Meth and a firearm were found inside the vehicle.

Chelsia Beaschochia – Warrant

Beaschochia was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Andrew Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested

Brandie Tucker – Possession of Controlled Substance

Tucker was pulled over for a traffic stop for no seat belt and officers saw her throw a glass pipe out the window. Tucker admitted to throwing it and said she had meth on her person. It was recovered and she was arrested.

Richard Price – Warrant

Price was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Dusty Young – Possession of Controlled Substance

Young was contacted in the parking lot of a gas station for having license plates that did not match his vehicle. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana and a subsequent search of his vehicle yielded methamphetamine.

John Hollar – Warrant

Hollar was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.