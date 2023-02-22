Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of Bishop Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A report was taken in south Abilene for burglary of motor vehicle.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

More than $100 worth of meat was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person used his debit card information to take $700.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance where witnesses saw a suspect hit a victim while at work.

1300 block of S 9th Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone was trying to file taxes using his name a social security number.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A key and coins worth $250 were reported stolen.

600 block of Ruidosa Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported that an unknown person took her wallet worth $100 out of her purse.

300 block of Fulwiler Road – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect took 6 catalytic convertors worth $9,000 from a victim’s cargo vans.

1500 block of Orange Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend broke her bedroom window and attempted to enter her home without consent.

3100 block of S 14th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect while on break. He claims the attack was unprovoked but also does not wish to pursue charges.

2100 block of Scottish Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his wife in north Abilene.

700 block Forrest Avenue – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a shooting in north Abilene, where a victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Suspects were not located during the initial investigation.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene, where an assault report was taken.

Arrests

Isaiah Pooran – Public Intoxication

Pooran was contacted after he was seen checking car handles in the apartment complex. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Myumi Henderson – Warrant

Henderson was contacted for not wearing a seatbelt and was arrested on active warrants.

Michael Schibi – Warrant

Schibi was contacted in reference to a warrant and was arrested.