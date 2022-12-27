Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents



1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A jacket and tools were reported stolen from an Abilene business.

2100 block of Delwood Drive – Criminal Mischief

A vehicle window was reported broken out overnight. Nothing was reported taken.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his truck was stolen by an acquaintance.

1900 block of S 16th Street – Assault

A victim reported his wife assaulted him by hitting him in the head with a pair of boots and punching him in the mouth.

5500 block of Peppermill Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her personal information was used to get a credit card.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Violation of Bond

A victim reported her husband had been contacting her in a threatening manner.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Warrant

Two known suspects were arrested after stealing $235 worth of items from a north Abilene grocery store.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A catalytic converter was cut out of a vehicle while it was in a parking lot of a south Abilene business.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an ex-employee. He is willing to press charges.

1000 block of S 13th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged her brother assaulted her at a residence in south Abilene.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

300 block of Ross Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a suspect at their residence.

800 block of Beech Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his brother stole three pairs of Air Jordan Shoes worth $1,093 while he was asleep.

4000 block of Lynwood Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known person.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was issued a citation for stealing a game controller from a local store.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was placed under arrest for stealing $468 from a north Abilene store.

1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for assault family violence.

700 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.

1100 block of Rodgers Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported an unknown offender messaged him on social media and threatened to shoot up his car.

1700 block of Merchant Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported two firearms worth more than $600 were stolen.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Resisting Arrest Search or Transport

A suspect left the scene when officers were trying to contact him.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Robbery

A victim was assaulted by a known individual at his residence. Items were reported stolen.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Assault

Two victims were assaulted at work by unknown suspects.

1600 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

700 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a report that a known suspect damaged a victim’s property.

4100 block of Danville Drive – Theft of Firearm

Police responded to a theft of a firearm in north Abilene.

1700 block of N 12th Street – Theft of Property

A package worth $100 was reported stolen.

3300 block of S 21st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him during an argument.

800 block of Amherst Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her common-law husband assaulted her and choked her. She did have visible injuries.

2700 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.

5100 block of Hwy 277 S – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported an employee’s ex-girlfriend destroyed a cash register during a dispute.

1800 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a disturbance in north Abilene.

Arrests

Nicholas Lopez – Interfere with Public Duties

Lopez was contacted during a disturbance and was being confrontational. He was disobeying police orders at the scene and was arrested.

David Jordan – Warrant, Theft of Property

Jordan is accused of taking $235 worth of items from an Abilene store without paying. He also has an active warrant.

Ambrojshia Session – Theft of Property

Session is accused of taking $235 worth of items from an Abilene store without paying.

Lacey Anders – Assault Family Violence

Anders was contacted during a call for service, where she is accused of biting a victim on the forearm, causing visible injury.

Sondra Mata – Warrant

Mata was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Jerome Lopez – Disorderly Conduct

Lopez was arrested for instigating a disturbance by throwing a plastic bottle at a vehicle.

Leo Castillo – Driving While Intoxicated

Castillo was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Jose Gallegos – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Gallegos was contacted for failing to stop at a stop sign. A handgun was in plain view, and as a convicted felon, he was not supposed to possess it.

Bradley Jones-South – Assault Family Violence

Jones-South was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of getting into an argument with his wife over the phone.

Rosanna Banda – Warrant

Vanda was contacted for failing to use a turn signal and was found to have an active warrant.

Cecilio Herrera – Public Intoxication

Herrera was contacted asleep on a public roadway behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Melissa Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted for having no insurance and was found to have an active warrant.

Francisco Aguilar – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Aguilar was pulled over after his vehicle came back as being reported stolen. He was arrested.

Courtney Greene – Theft of Property

Greene is accused of taking $468 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Taylor Land – Warrant

Land was contacted and arrested on outstanding warrants.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was issued a citation for taking a game controller from an Abilene store.

Julian Davis – Public Intoxication

Davis was contacted during a disturbance at a bar and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Julian Gonazles – Driving While Intoxicated

Gonzales was pulled over for driving 65 MPH ina 45 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.117 and 0.114.

Jessica Rangel – Warrant

Johnny Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Possession of Controlled Substance

Rodriguez was pulled over for having expired lights and was found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol. He was also found to have cocaine.

Samantha Dominguez – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Dominguez was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant. A subsequent search yielded identifying documents for multiple victims.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of marijuana. A citation was issued.

Andrew Cauble – Public Intoxication

Cauble was contacted at a bar after he was found bleeding from the back of his head. He was belligerent and showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Brandon Hunter – Assault Threat/Contact, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest

Hunter was contacted by police but kept walking away instead of talking.

John Moning – Warrant

Moning was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Richard Bennight – Warrant

Bennight was contacted for having an outstanding warrant and arrested.

Brandon Beard – Warrant

A suspect was contacted in reference to a self surrender for an active warrant.

Craig West – Possession of Controlled Substance

West was contacted during a disturbance where there were reports of drugs being used. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Danielle Harris – Assault Family Violence

Harris was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested.

Ryan Kenyon – Assault Family Violence

Kenyon is accused of assaulting his girlfriend by impeding her breathing.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted for having no license plate lights. Responding officers smelled the odor of marijuana and 3.33 grams was found. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Bradley Mathis – Warrant

Mathis was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Mathis was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.