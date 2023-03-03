Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

00 block of Lamar Circle – Theft of Property

A victim reported more than $40,000 worth of jewelry was missing from her home.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for identity theft by electronic device has been taken.

800 block of Green Street – Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize

A victim reported she has been held against her will on and off since October 2022.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported unauthorized transactions on his account.

1500 block of Hickory Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported his girlfriend swung a knife at him and caused him to fear for his safety.

1500 block of Hickory Street – Violation of Bond

A victim was arrested was violation of bond conditions.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report was taken for identity theft by electronic device after someone used his information to purchase two phones and a plan that defaulted to collections for $2,500.

1000 block of N 3rd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported binoculars, a knife, a cap, and cash were stolen from his vehicle.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

1600 block of Graham Street – Theft of Service

A Theft of Service was reported in south Abilene.

1100 block of Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in north Abilene after an unknown person entered a camper and damaged multiple items.

1100 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

A man reported a gaming console worth $1,000 was stolen from his backpack.

1700 block of 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence and a child who was present was taken into custody.

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a north Abilene motel where a victim alleged her boyfriend assaulted her.

1400 block of Kirkwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her daughter punched her in the head and arms.

Arrests

Montel Harris – Evading Arrest with Vehicle

Officers attempted to stop Harris after he was seen running a red light at an intersection. He refused to stop and drove with a high rate of speed through a neighborhood. He also hit a parked vehicle and a tree while fleeing. He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He threw an item from his person during the chase, but officers were unable to locate this item.

Antonio Sauceda – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Sauceda was contacted during an assault. He’s accused of violating bond conditions during the disturbance.

Trenton Pickett – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Pickett was contacted in reference to a warrant and was placed under arrest. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Kenneth Clem – Warrant

Clem was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Johsua Whitaker – Warrant

Whitaker was contacted in reference to a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Flem Brawley – Public Intoxication

Brawley was seen walking in the street, almost falling into traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kearea Widemon – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Widemon was contacted during a traffic stop. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and said she didn’t realize she had hit another car. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Danielle Caudillo – Warrant

Caudillo as contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Joshua Lara – Assault

Lara is accused of shoving his girlfriend during an argument and striking her in the face with his elbow.

Reina Barbee – Assault Family Violence

Barbee was contacted during an assault, where she admitted to punching a victim.

Joe Simmons – Warrant

Simmons was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Douglas Roberts – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest

Roberts is accused of striking a victim multiple times. He also fled from police when they attempted to stop him.

Jordan Regalado – Driving While Intoxicated

Regalado was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Christina Cherry – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cherry was contacted while walking on the wrong side of the road. She was found to have an active warrant and a subsequent search of her person yielded methamphetamine. She was also found with identifying information belonging to more than 3 different people.