Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3000 BLOCK OF CATCLAW DRIVE – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A man reported that several of his personal items were stolen. Items were a wallet and its contents, including his social security card.

600 BLOCK OF SCOTT PLACE – BURGLARY OF BUILDING

An Abilene homeowner reported that his property was stolen from his backyard and storage building between 10:00 p.m. on June 15 and 8:00 a.m. the next day. Stolen goods include a riding lawnmower valued at $2,300 and other tools valued at nearly $1,300.

3700 BLOCK OF RIDGEMONT DRIVE – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A store employee reported that two males took a power cord from a seat that’s valued at about $300. Due to the missing power cord, the store is unable to sell the actual item.

100 BLOCK OF GRAPE STREET – ASSAULT

The manager of a store told police she was assaulted by her current boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. She was allegedly punched in the chest.

4500 BLOCK OF SOUTH 1ST STREET – EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY

An unknown suspect contacted an 81-year-old victim, posing as a representative of her bank. The victim reported that the suspect scammed her of her money and gained access to her bank account.

2200 BLOCK OF POPLAR STREET – THEFT OF FIREARM

A victim said her Smith & Wesson 9MM was taken from the trunk of her car without consent by an unknown suspect.

4300 BLOCK OF DON JUAN STREET – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A victim reported that their vehicle was damaged by their wife as they are going through a divorce. Damages were estimated at $2,000.

4300 BLOCK OF BUFFALO GAP ROAD – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A female was arrested for theft at a South Abilene business. She reportedly took more than $300 worth of clothing. She was also found to have an active warrant for her arrest.

2800 BLOCK OF SOUTH CLACK STREET – THEFT OF PROPERTY

$3,300 worth of clothes, electronics, and household items were reportedly stolen from a South Abilene storage location.

700 BLOCK OF HIGH STREET – DEADLY CONDUCT

A man reported that an unknown suspect shot a firearm in the direction of his North Abilene home, striking his home.

4800 BLOCK OF SOUTH 14TH STREET – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A South Abilene convenience store reported a “beer run” wherein a strawberry Twisted Tea and Fireball whiskey were stolen.

400 BLOCK OF NORTH TREADAWAY BOULEVARD – BURGLARY OF BUILDING

An unknown suspect reportedly cut through a business’s fence, and stole lawn equipment valued at around $300.

2700 BLOCK OF VICTORIA STREET – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole a pop-up camper trailer parked under their carport. The camper was valued at $1,500.

3500 BLOCK OF CATCLAW DRIVE – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A victim reported that a known suspect keyed her vehicle while she was inside a South Abilene store. The suspect reportedly caused $1,000 in damages.

3100 BLOCK OF SOUTH DANVILLE DRIVE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening another person with a pocket knife at a South Abilene business.

2400 BLOCK OF BUFFALO GAP ROAD – ASSAULT

At a fight in progress call, police discovered that one man threw punches at another man for failing to pay him for a job. The victim said he will press charges.

3700 BLOCK OF ROLLING GREEN DRIVE – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

A victim reported that her ex stole items from her car, including a bottle of cologne valued at $50.00, and damaged it overnight.

2000 BLOCK OF NORTH 2ND STREET – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

A woman reported that her boyfriend’s vehicle was burglarized at their North Abilene home. Stolen goods were valued at $400, and the victims are wanting to press charges.

4000 BLOCK OF BENBROOK STREET – FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT

A man reported he was assaulted by his ex-wife. The victim is not pressing charges.

Arrests

ANTONIO VASQUEZ – AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD

The defendant voluntarily came to the Police station to speak with officers about a sex assault.” Police revealed no further information.

ERIKA SALCEDO – THEFT OF PROPERTY, WARRANT

Salcedo was contacted during a theft call for allegedly being seen hiding items from Dillards under her clothes in attempt to steal. Items taken were valued at about $313.

DAVID BALDOZA – CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Police responded to a call at a United Supermarket on South 14th Street just after 9:00 p.m. Friday because of a trespasser. An officer identified Baldoza as the trespasser. He was trespassed from all United supermarkets in December of 2020.

SOSTENES JIMINEZ – EVADING ARREST DETENTION, RESIST ARREST, WARRANT

Jiminez was contacted at the Travel Inn on Friday, known to have a federal warrant for his arrest. He ran from officer after they identified themselves. Once in custody, he resisted arrest by hiding his hands under his body – not allowing officers to handcuff him.

JOHN WIEBE – PUBLIC INTOXICATION WITH 3 PRIOR CONVICTIONS, RESIST ARREST

Police saw Wiebe walking down the middle of an intersection in South Abilene around 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Reports said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and an open container of alcohol. “He was an obvious danger to himself,” the report noted. Wiebe allegedly became more combative and police had to force him into the squad car and seat belt. Then, he began to kick officers. It was discovered that Wiebe had been arrested for public intoxication four times in 2022. Police said he screamed offensive and racial slurs the entire ride to the county jail.

DYWAYNE RALSTON – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

While responding to a crash at North 13th and Hickory streets, police made contact with Ralston. They said he commented about driving the wrecked vehicle and had consistent injuries. He also reportedly performed poorly on a sobriety test.

GRACIE CARRILLO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Officers made contact with Carrillo at the driver side window of her vehicle near the 7-Eleven store on South 14th Street. Police said alcohol could immediately be smelled. She refused a breath or blood test.

GRAYSON JONES – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, FAMILY VIOLENCE

Jones was contacted in the 1400 block of Griggs Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday because of a disturbance. He allegedly was arguing with his family about a recent breakup. His girlfriend told police Jones held a knife to her throat. That knife was found in Jones’s room.

ANTHONY BIERA – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Biera was pulled over near South 20th Street and Highland Avenue for driving a vehicle with expired registration. The arresting officer said they saw a large bag of marijuana and a small lighter nearby.

JONATHAN DELONEY – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND, UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON

Deloney was pulled over in the 3000 block of Southwest Drive, accused of speeding. The arresting officer said they smelled alcohol in the vehicle and Deloney refused to exit the vehicle. He was eventually helped out of the car and handcuffed. Police said he was aggressive and noncompliant. Deloney was discovered to have a DWI conviction from 2017. A loaded firearm was also found in his vehicle.

SHANE CARTER – BURGLARY OF HABITATION, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

A homeowner in the 700 block of Victoria Street called police when he found Carter sleeping on his couch. The victim did not know Carter and he did not have permission to be in his home.

MANUEL PEREZ – DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Perez’s neighbord called police with complaints about his loud music at an early hour. Police made contact with Perez in the front yard of his house, in his vehicle, with the music and bass turned up. “The defendant was making unreasonable noise in a public place, and was near

multiple residence that he had no right to occupy,” police said. Officers discovered he was also heavily intoxicated and in immediate breach of peace.

EL-KEITHTRYCK MASON – POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, WARRANT

Police made contact with Mason in the 800 block of Grape Street, knowing of his warrant. There, he was found with a meth. He was arrested and at booking, more meth was found.

TREVON LEE – FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT

On a call to the Summerwind Apartments in South Abilene about a disturbance, police arrived to find a victim with blood on her face. She said her cousin hit her in the face several times. She is wanting to press charges on Lee. In talking with Lee, he allegedly told police the victim swung at him first.

OCIE JENNINGS – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Police responded to a disturbance at the Whataburger on Danville Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. There, Jennings was seen arguing with a victim, another customer, and speaking rudely to the victim’s mother. Witnesses told police Jennings pulled a pocket knife out of his sock and threatened to stab the victim. While investigating, police said Jennings returned to the restaurant, requesting to talk with a manager – that was when he was arrested.

NICOLE LOPEZ – FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTION

Officers responded to a disturbance at D & D Liquor around 9:00 p.m. Saturday. There, a witness told police Lopez was seen punching a victim before they walked off. She was convicted of assault in 2005.

DANIEL BLEDSUE – WARRANT, FAILURE TO ID/ FALSE INFO, UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON

Bledsue was contacted in North Abilene about suspicious activity. There, Bledsue was found to be heavily intoxicated, provided a fake name, and continued to behave in suspiciously. Police found a loaded handgun in his pocket and a record check confirmed his legal name, showing he had 5 warrants for his arrest.

CAITLIN MARCHANT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Marchant was contacted about a crash on Winters Freeway, and was found to have jumped out of a moving car. Police said she shown signs of heavy intoxication and refused lawful orders.

JOSE ORELLANA – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

Police pulled over Orellana at South 11th and Barrow streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said he ran a red light and almost hit a dog. They said he also displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and did not have a valid drivers license.

DEVIN DOOLITTLE – UNLAWFULLY CARRYING WEAPON, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, DRIVING WITH OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER

Before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Doolittle was contacted at North 9th and Pine streets for being seen stopped in the middle of a roadway. He was allegedly seen passed out in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle still running and in ‘drive.’ Doolittle performed poorly on his sobriety tests. Found inside the vehicle was an open container of alcohol which was partially drank, and a handgun.

RUDOLPH ROSS – DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Carver Street around 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There, police found Ross in an altercation with his wife and 16-year-old son in their front yard. Because he continued to yell profanities, Ross was found to be breaching peace.