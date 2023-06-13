Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

900 block of Amarillo Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported receiving text messages from a suspect, which violated his bond conditions.

2000 block of Glendale Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where a victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him within the home, causing him pain.

300 block of Grand Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported a catalytic converter worth $1,500 was stolen from her vehicle.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of damaging a victim’s vehicle during an argument.

2700 block of Dub Wright Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was damaged.

2800 block of Beech Street – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

A victim reported his vehicle was shot.

5300 block of N 9th Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm was stolen.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported she was assaulted.

2800 block of Victoria Street – Criminal Trespass

A known female was trespassing on a property in north Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Pregnant Person

Officers responded to a domestic incident in north Abilene.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

A window was broken at a south Abilene business.

Arrests

Shawn Breeding – Warrant

Breeding was contacted during a burglary of a habitation call and was found to have an active warrant.

Timothy Marshall – Warrant

Marshall was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Brandon Jones – Assault Pregnant Person, Assault

Jones was contacted during a disturbance in north Abilene where he is accused of grabbing his pregnant girlfriend by the wrists and slamming her into a wall.